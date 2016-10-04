virtual server
how can i set alert notification even the laptop is turned off
i registered for virtual server but the alert does not work
thank you
You may need the push-notification
thank you for your answer but i already made the push notification which only act when the lap on
i need notification to work in case the lap is off
thank you again
thank you for your answer but i already made the push notification which only act when the lap on
i need notification to work in case the lap is off
thank you again
the same issue with trailing stop it also does not work
can you tell me how to migrate full setting ( may be i migrate it in a wrong way )
Migration
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the client terminal to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to change the set of launched programs, open charts and subscription parameters in the virtual terminal.
Migration is performed during each synchronization of the client terminal. Synchronization is always a one-direction process - the client terminal's environment is moved to the virtual terminal but never vice versa. The virtual terminal status can be monitored via requesting the terminal's and Expert Advisors' logs as well as virtual server's monitoring data.
To perform synchronization, execute "Synchronize Environment" command and select migration type.
hi all
i registered for virtual serve, setup of push notification and migrate all but the alert notification does not work
what can i do?
hi all
i registered for virtual serve, setup of push notification and migrate all but the alert notification does not work
what can i do?
Go to your settings here on the community
enable it by writing your MQID
I did all you said but the problem still exists
regards
I have the same problem someone can help?
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how can i set alert notification even the laptop is turned off
i registered for virtual server but the alert does not work
thank you