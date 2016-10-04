virtual server

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how can i set alert notification even the laptop is turned off

i registered for virtual server but the alert does not work

thank you 

 
Yasser Abou Elenin:

how can i set alert notification even the laptop is turned off

i registered for virtual server but the alert does not work

thank you 

You may need the push-notification
Then you may receive what you want to your mobile same like the SMS but by MT4/MT5 version installed on your mobile
 
Mohammad Soubra:
You may need the push-notification
Then you may receive what you want to your mobile same like the SMS but by MT4/MT5 version on your mobile

thank you for your answer but i already made the push notification which only act when the lap on 

i need notification to work in case the lap is off

thank you again 

 
Yasser Abou Elenin:

thank you for your answer but i already made the push notification which only act when the lap on 

i need notification to work in case the lap is off

thank you again 

So you should migrate the full settings to your server
 

the same issue with trailing stop it also does not work 

can you tell me how to migrate full setting ( may be i migrate it in a wrong way ) 

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994


Start from

Migration

Migration is transferring the current active environment from the client terminal to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to change the set of launched programs, open charts and subscription parameters in the virtual terminal. 

Migration is performed during each synchronization of the client terminal. Synchronization is always a one-direction process - the client terminal's environment is moved to the virtual terminal but never vice versa. The virtual terminal status can be monitored via requesting the terminal's and Expert Advisors' logs as well as virtual server's monitoring data.

To perform synchronization, execute "Synchronize Environment" command and select migration type.

 

hi all

i registered for virtual serve, setup of push notification and migrate all but the alert notification does not work

what can i do?

 
Yasser Abou Elenin:

hi all

i registered for virtual serve, setup of push notification and migrate all but the alert notification does not work

what can i do?

Go to your settings here on the community

enable it by writing your MQID

 

 

 I did all you said but the problem still exists

regards 

 

I have the same problem someone can help?

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