Request for feature to display Set file name for Expert Advisor or Indicator for convenience
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I often deal with more than dozens of Expert advisor at the same time.
Each expert advisor uses all different set files.
Is there any chance that Meta Quote cooperation add some feature to display the name of set file any where on input tab as shown here below.
When I deal with more than dozens of Expert Advisor, if I can check which set files are applied to which EA, I can reduce a lot of big mistake.
Can you please add this new feature to next build ? In terms of programming practice, this isn't difficult to do. But quite big improvement I think.
Kind regards.