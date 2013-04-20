strange lotSize in MoneySizeOptimized.mqh
Hello,
I find stange the nbLotSize returned by the method Optimize of the class MoneySizeOptimized.mqh
Here a screen shot of one of my backtest:
I don't understand why the lotsize falls to the min value (0.01)
Thank your for your help.
Jeremie
i see that your question has not been answered for a very long time. I was just assuring myself how this money managment class works.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/expertclasses/samplemmclasses/cmoneysizeoptimized
"based on trading with variable lot size, depending on results of the previous deals." You had some bad losses in a row, so depending on these previous deals, the trading volume has been reduced until the next profitable trade, then reduced again because of another loss.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I find stange the nbLotSize returned by the method Optimize of the class MoneySizeOptimized.mqh
Here a screen shot of one of my backtest:
I don't understand why the lotsize falls to the min value (0.01)
Thank your for your help.
Jeremie