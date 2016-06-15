Help Please - my custom indicator does not refresh - bollinger and EMA

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Hello fellow MQL4 programmers,

I need your help please. The indicator stated below seems to work fine on first hand but I do have an issue - it doesn't refresh the last bar value - it simply ends and there delivers no signals.

 

I found the culprit: Question solved:

The position check of value "pos" forced the indicator to stop.

// MAIN CYCLE Preperation
//---
   if(rates_total<3)
      return(0);
   if(rates_total<=InpBolliPeriod || InpBolliPeriod<=0)
      return(0);

/*if(prev_calculated>1)
      pos=prev_calculated-1;
   else
      pos=0;*/

   if(rates_total>MaxCounter) MainCounter=MaxCounter; else MainCounter=rates_total;

// MAIN CYCLE

   for(i=pos; i<MainCounter && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {

....

// POS - needs to be zero!!!

 

 

 

 

Please help me, I think my error lies within the main loop and filling the extBuffers[i].

Thank you,

Peter

 

Screenshot of stopped indicator lines 

 

here is the code

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        Bands.mq4 |
//|                   Copyright 2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql4.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Peter Kreißl "
#property link        "http://peterkreissl.ibk.me/"
#property description "Bollinger Bands with alert function"
#property strict

#include <MovingAverages.mqh>

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_color1 Gold
#property indicator_color2 Gold
#property indicator_color3 Gold
#property indicator_color4 LightSeaGreen
#property indicator_color5 clrDarkViolet
//--- indicator parameters
input int    InpBandsPeriod=18;      // Bands Period
input double InpBandsDeviations=2.0; // Bands Deviations
input int    InpBandsShift=0;        // Bands Shift
input int    InpEMA_Period = 10;     // EMA(10))
input int    InpEMAShift = 0;        // EMA(10)-Shift)
input double InpSARStep=0.018;    // Step
input double InpSARMaximum=0.08;  // Maximum

//--- global variables
double       ExtSarStep;
double       ExtSarMaximum;

string SignalText="";
//--- buffers
double ExtMovingBuffer[];
double ExtUpperBuffer[];
double ExtLowerBuffer[];
double ExtStdDevBuffer[];
double ExtEMABuffer[];
double ExtSARBuffer[];

//--- Signal

#define SIGNAL_NONE 0
#define SIGNAL_BUY   1
#define SIGNAL_SELL  2
//#define SIGNAL_X 3
//#define SIGNAL_Y 4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {

   if(InpSARStep<0.0001)
     {
      ExtSarStep=0.02;
      Print("Input parametr InpSARStep has incorrect value. Indicator will use value ",
            ExtSarStep," for calculations.");
     }
   else ExtSarStep=InpSARStep;
   if(InpSARMaximum<0.0001)
     {
      ExtSarMaximum=0.2;
      Print("Input parametr InpSARMaximum has incorrect value. Indicator will use value ",
            ExtSarMaximum," for calculations.");
     }
   else ExtSarMaximum=InpSARMaximum;

//--- 1 additional buffer used for counting.
   IndicatorBuffers(6);
   IndicatorDigits(Digits);
//--- middle line
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMovingBuffer);
   SetIndexShift(0,InpBandsShift);
   SetIndexLabel(0,"Bands SMA");
//--- upper band
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_DOT);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtUpperBuffer);
   SetIndexShift(1,InpBandsShift);
   SetIndexLabel(1,"Bands Upper");
//--- lower band
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_DOT);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLowerBuffer);
   SetIndexShift(2,InpBandsShift);
   SetIndexLabel(2,"Bands Lower");
//--- work buffer
   SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtStdDevBuffer);

//--- EMA Buffer
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtEMABuffer);
   SetIndexShift(3,InpEMAShift);
   SetIndexLabel(3,"EMA("+IntegerToString(InpEMA_Period)+")");
//--- PSAR Buffer
// IndicatorDigits(Digits);
   IndicatorDigits(Digits);
   SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexArrow(4,159);
//---- indicator buffers
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtSARBuffer);
//--- set short name
//   IndicatorShortName("SAR("+DoubleToString(ExtSarStep,2)+","+DoubleToString(ExtSarMaximum,2)+")");
   SetIndexLabel(4,"PSAR");
//--- set global variables
//--- check for input parameter
   if(InpBandsPeriod<=0)
     {
      Print("Wrong input parameter Bands Period=",InpBandsPeriod);
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,InpBandsPeriod+InpBandsShift);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(1,InpBandsPeriod+InpBandsShift);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(2,InpBandsPeriod+InpBandsShift);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(3,InpEMA_Period+InpEMAShift);

   int Fehlerziffer=CreateInfoBox("Infobox",4,10,"1M EUR/USD Bollinger Strategie");
   Print(Fehlerziffer);

//--- initialization done
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Bollinger Bands                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   int i,pos;
   bool MailYN=false,VoiceYN=false,FensterNachVorn=false;
   double Tickwert=0;
   double Spreadwert=0;
   int Triggersignal=0;
   double Bolli_oben0=0,Bolli_unten0=0,Bolli_oben1=0,Bolli_unten1=0;
   double Preis0=0,Preis1=0;
   double ATRWert=0;
   double EMAWert0=0, EMAWert1=0;
   double SMAWert0=0, SMAWert1=0;
   double PSARWert0=0,PSARWert1=0;
   bool uptrend=true;
   int MainCounter=0;

//---  Kommentarzeilen - BAsic Infoscreen:
   if(GlobalVariableGet("MailTrigger")==1)MailYN=true; else MailYN=false;
   if(GlobalVariableGet("AlarmTrigger")==1)VoiceYN=true; else VoiceYN=false;
   if(GlobalVariableGet("WindowToFront")==1)FensterNachVorn=true; else FensterNachVorn=false;
   if(OrdersTotal()>0)FensterNachVorn=false;
   if(OrdersTotal()==0)FensterNachVorn=true;
   Tickwert=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE);
   Spreadwert=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_SPREAD);

   XComment("\nMailTrigger: "+GetOnOffStatus(MailYN),true);
   XComment("\nAlarmtrigger: "+GetOnOffStatus(VoiceYN),false);
   XComment("\nATR_Span: "+DoubleToStr(GlobalVariableGet("ATRFactor"),2),false);
   XComment("\ninitial Risk: "+DoubleToStr(GlobalVariableGet("InitialRisk"),0)+"%",false);
   XComment("\nTickvalue: "+DoubleToStr(Tickwert,2),false);
   XComment("\nSpread: "+DoubleToStr(Spreadwert,0),false);

//---
   if(rates_total<3)
      return(0);
   if(rates_total<=InpBandsPeriod || InpBandsPeriod<=0)
      return(0);
//--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMovingBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtUpperBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtLowerBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtStdDevBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtEMABuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtSARBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,true);

//--- initial zero
   if(prev_calculated<1)
     {
      for(i=0; i<InpBandsPeriod; i++)
        {
         ExtMovingBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
         ExtUpperBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
         ExtLowerBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;

        }
      for(i=0;i<InpEMA_Period;i++)ExtEMABuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;

     }
//--- starting calculation
   if(prev_calculated>1)
      pos=prev_calculated-1; 
   else
      pos=0;
      
  
  if (rates_total > 400) MainCounter=400; else MainCounter=rates_total;
//--- main cycle
   for(i=pos; i<MainCounter && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {
      //--- middle line
      //ExtMovingBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,InpBandsPeriod,close);
      ExtMovingBuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      //ExtMovingBuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      //--- calculate and write down StdDev
      ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=iStdDev(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      //ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,close,ExtMovingBuffer,InpBandsPeriod);
      //--- upper line
      ExtUpperBuffer[i]=ExtMovingBuffer[i]+InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
      //--- lower line
      ExtLowerBuffer[i]=ExtMovingBuffer[i]-InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];

      //--- EMA BUffer
      ExtEMABuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpEMA_Period,InpEMAShift,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      //ExtEMABuffer[i]=close[i]+InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
      //ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,1,InpEMA_Period,close,ExtEMABuffer);

      //--- PSAR Buffer
      ExtSARBuffer[i]=iSAR(NULL,0,InpSARStep,InpSARMaximum,i);

     }

   for(i=pos; i<MainCounter && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {
      //--- close
      Bolli_oben1=ExtUpperBuffer[i-1];
      Bolli_unten1= ExtLowerBuffer[i-1];
      Bolli_oben0 = ExtUpperBuffer[i];
      Bolli_unten0= ExtLowerBuffer[i];

      Preis1 = close[i-1];
      Preis0 = close[i];

      SMAWert0=ExtMovingBuffer[i];
      SMAWert1=ExtMovingBuffer[i-1];
      EMAWert0=ExtEMABuffer[i];
      EMAWert1=ExtEMABuffer[i-1];
      PSARWert0=ExtSARBuffer[i];
      PSARWert1=ExtSARBuffer[i-1];

     }

//--- SIGNAL Trigger Generieren - Cross Up - Cross Down
   if(Preis0>PSARWert0)uptrend=true;else uptrend=false;
   if(Preis1<Bolli_unten1 && Preis0>Bolli_unten0) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_BUY; SignalText="BOLLINGER BUY Signal: ";}
   if(Preis1>Bolli_oben1  &&  Preis0<Bolli_oben0) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_SELL; SignalText="BOLLINGER SELL Signal: ";}
   if(EMAWert1<SMAWert1 && EMAWert0>SMAWert0 && uptrend) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_BUY;SignalText="EMA SMA Cross BUY: ";}
   if(EMAWert1>SMAWert1 && EMAWert0<SMAWert0 && !uptrend) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_BUY;SignalText="EMA SMA Cross SELL: ";}
   if(Preis1<PSARWert1 && Preis0>PSARWert0) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_BUY; SignalText="Parabolic SAR Flip UP";}
   if(Preis1>PSARWert1 && Preis0<PSARWert0) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_SELL; SignalText="Parabolic SAR Flip DOWN";}

//---

//--- Was geschieht im Signalfall
   if(Triggersignal==SIGNAL_BUY && NewBar())
     {
      if(VoiceYN)Alert(SignalText+Symbol()+"    M"+IntegerToString(Period()));
      if(MailYN)SendeEmail(SignalText,Symbol(),"Bollinger Cross UP","");
      if(FensterNachVorn)ChartBringToTop(ChartID());
      Sleep(5000);
      Triggersignal=SIGNAL_NONE;

     }

   if(Triggersignal==SIGNAL_SELL && NewBar())
     {
      if(VoiceYN)Alert(SignalText+Symbol()+"    M"+IntegerToString(Period()));
      if(MailYN)SendeEmail(SignalText,Symbol(),"Bollinger Cross Down","");
      if(FensterNachVorn)ChartBringToTop(ChartID());
      Sleep(5000);
      Triggersignal=SIGNAL_NONE;

     }
   ATRWert=iATR(NULL,0,14,0)/Point;

   XComment("\nATR Wert: "+DoubleToStr(ATRWert,2),false);

//---- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(MainCounter);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|   Erstelle eine INFOBOX                                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateInfoBox(string BoxName,
                  int Ecke,
                  int Abstand,
                  string Infotext
                  )
  {

   ObjectCreate(BoxName,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetText(BoxName,Infotext,10,"Arial",clrAqua);
   ObjectSet(BoxName,OBJPROP_CORNER,Ecke);
   ObjectSet(BoxName,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,Abstand);
   ObjectSet(BoxName,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Abstand);
   int lasterror=GetLastError();
   return (lasterror);

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Wait for Tick and new bar -- for signal output                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool NewBar()
  {
   static datetime dt=0;
   if(dt!=Time[0])
     {
      dt=Time[0]; Sleep(100); // wait for tick
      return(true);
     }
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SendeMail Funktion                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int SendeEmail(string buysellt,string symbolt,string bidaskt,string balancet)
  {
   SendMail(buysellt+" "+symbolt,buysellt+" ["+symbolt+"] "+bidaskt+" TradeBalance: "+balancet+" Pips");

   return(0);

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| bring Window to front                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ChartBringToTop(const long chart_ID=0)
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- show the chart on top of all others
   if(!ChartSetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,0,true))
     {
      //--- display the error message in Experts journal
      Print(__FUNCTION__+", Error Code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetOnOffStatus(bool trigger)
  {
   string returntext;
   if(trigger)returntext="ON";else returntext="OFF";
   return(returntext);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Kommentar-Funktion                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void XComment(string Text,bool ResetText=false)
  {
   static string ExistingComment = "";
   if(ResetText) ExistingComment = "";
   ExistingComment=ExistingComment+Text;
   Comment(ExistingComment);
  }
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
 

When using built-in functions in MT4, it's better to count down to zero.

//--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMovingBuffer,true);
   //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtUpperBuffer,true);
   //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtLowerBuffer,true);
   //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtStdDevBuffer,true);
   //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtEMABuffer,true);           <--not necessary
   //ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);
   //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtSARBuffer,true);
   //ArraySetAsSeries(high,true);
   //ArraySetAsSeries(low,true);

//--- starting calculation
   if(prev_calculated>1)
      pos=rates_total-prev_calculated; 
   else
      pos=MathMin(rates_total-1,400);
      
//--- initial zero
   if(prev_calculated<1)
     {
      for(i=rates_total-1; i>pos; i--)
        {
         ExtMovingBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
         ExtUpperBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
         ExtLowerBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;

        }
      for(i=rates_total-1;i>pos+InpEMA_Period;i--)ExtEMABuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;

     }
  
  //if (rates_total > 400) MainCounter=400; else MainCounter=rates_total;
//--- main cycle
   for(i=pos; i>=0 && !IsStopped(); i--)
     {
      //--- middle line
      //ExtMovingBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,InpBandsPeriod,close);
      ExtMovingBuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      //ExtMovingBuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      //--- calculate and write down StdDev
      ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=iStdDev(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      //ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,close,ExtMovingBuffer,InpBandsPeriod);
      //--- upper line
      ExtUpperBuffer[i]=ExtMovingBuffer[i]+InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
      //--- lower line
      ExtLowerBuffer[i]=ExtMovingBuffer[i]-InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];

      //--- EMA BUffer
      ExtEMABuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpEMA_Period,InpEMAShift,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      //ExtEMABuffer[i]=close[i]+InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
      //ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,1,InpEMA_Period,close,ExtEMABuffer);

      //--- PSAR Buffer
      ExtSARBuffer[i]=iSAR(NULL,0,InpSARStep,InpSARMaximum,i);

     }

   for(i=pos; i>=0 && !IsStopped(); i--)
     {
      //--- close
      Bolli_oben1=ExtUpperBuffer[i+1];
      Bolli_unten1= ExtLowerBuffer[i+1];
      Bolli_oben0 = ExtUpperBuffer[i];
      Bolli_unten0= ExtLowerBuffer[i];

      Preis1 = close[i+1];
      Preis0 = close[i];

      SMAWert0=ExtMovingBuffer[i];
      SMAWert1=ExtMovingBuffer[i+1];
      EMAWert0=ExtEMABuffer[i];
      EMAWert1=ExtEMABuffer[i+1];
      PSARWert0=ExtSARBuffer[i];
      PSARWert1=ExtSARBuffer[i+1];

     }
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