Help Please - my custom indicator does not refresh - bollinger and EMA
here is the code
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bands.mq4 | //| Copyright 2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql4.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Peter Kreißl " #property link "http://peterkreissl.ibk.me/" #property description "Bollinger Bands with alert function" #property strict #include <MovingAverages.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_color1 Gold #property indicator_color2 Gold #property indicator_color3 Gold #property indicator_color4 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_color5 clrDarkViolet //--- indicator parameters input int InpBandsPeriod=18; // Bands Period input double InpBandsDeviations=2.0; // Bands Deviations input int InpBandsShift=0; // Bands Shift input int InpEMA_Period = 10; // EMA(10)) input int InpEMAShift = 0; // EMA(10)-Shift) input double InpSARStep=0.018; // Step input double InpSARMaximum=0.08; // Maximum //--- global variables double ExtSarStep; double ExtSarMaximum; string SignalText=""; //--- buffers double ExtMovingBuffer[]; double ExtUpperBuffer[]; double ExtLowerBuffer[]; double ExtStdDevBuffer[]; double ExtEMABuffer[]; double ExtSARBuffer[]; //--- Signal #define SIGNAL_NONE 0 #define SIGNAL_BUY 1 #define SIGNAL_SELL 2 //#define SIGNAL_X 3 //#define SIGNAL_Y 4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit(void) { if(InpSARStep<0.0001) { ExtSarStep=0.02; Print("Input parametr InpSARStep has incorrect value. Indicator will use value ", ExtSarStep," for calculations."); } else ExtSarStep=InpSARStep; if(InpSARMaximum<0.0001) { ExtSarMaximum=0.2; Print("Input parametr InpSARMaximum has incorrect value. Indicator will use value ", ExtSarMaximum," for calculations."); } else ExtSarMaximum=InpSARMaximum; //--- 1 additional buffer used for counting. IndicatorBuffers(6); IndicatorDigits(Digits); //--- middle line SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1); SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMovingBuffer); SetIndexShift(0,InpBandsShift); SetIndexLabel(0,"Bands SMA"); //--- upper band SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_DOT); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtUpperBuffer); SetIndexShift(1,InpBandsShift); SetIndexLabel(1,"Bands Upper"); //--- lower band SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_DOT); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLowerBuffer); SetIndexShift(2,InpBandsShift); SetIndexLabel(2,"Bands Lower"); //--- work buffer SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtStdDevBuffer); //--- EMA Buffer SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtEMABuffer); SetIndexShift(3,InpEMAShift); SetIndexLabel(3,"EMA("+IntegerToString(InpEMA_Period)+")"); //--- PSAR Buffer // IndicatorDigits(Digits); IndicatorDigits(Digits); SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(4,159); //---- indicator buffers SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtSARBuffer); //--- set short name // IndicatorShortName("SAR("+DoubleToString(ExtSarStep,2)+","+DoubleToString(ExtSarMaximum,2)+")"); SetIndexLabel(4,"PSAR"); //--- set global variables //--- check for input parameter if(InpBandsPeriod<=0) { Print("Wrong input parameter Bands Period=",InpBandsPeriod); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- SetIndexDrawBegin(0,InpBandsPeriod+InpBandsShift); SetIndexDrawBegin(1,InpBandsPeriod+InpBandsShift); SetIndexDrawBegin(2,InpBandsPeriod+InpBandsShift); SetIndexDrawBegin(3,InpEMA_Period+InpEMAShift); int Fehlerziffer=CreateInfoBox("Infobox",4,10,"1M EUR/USD Bollinger Strategie"); Print(Fehlerziffer); //--- initialization done return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bollinger Bands | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int i,pos; bool MailYN=false,VoiceYN=false,FensterNachVorn=false; double Tickwert=0; double Spreadwert=0; int Triggersignal=0; double Bolli_oben0=0,Bolli_unten0=0,Bolli_oben1=0,Bolli_unten1=0; double Preis0=0,Preis1=0; double ATRWert=0; double EMAWert0=0, EMAWert1=0; double SMAWert0=0, SMAWert1=0; double PSARWert0=0,PSARWert1=0; bool uptrend=true; int MainCounter=0; //--- Kommentarzeilen - BAsic Infoscreen: if(GlobalVariableGet("MailTrigger")==1)MailYN=true; else MailYN=false; if(GlobalVariableGet("AlarmTrigger")==1)VoiceYN=true; else VoiceYN=false; if(GlobalVariableGet("WindowToFront")==1)FensterNachVorn=true; else FensterNachVorn=false; if(OrdersTotal()>0)FensterNachVorn=false; if(OrdersTotal()==0)FensterNachVorn=true; Tickwert=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); Spreadwert=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_SPREAD); XComment("\nMailTrigger: "+GetOnOffStatus(MailYN),true); XComment("\nAlarmtrigger: "+GetOnOffStatus(VoiceYN),false); XComment("\nATR_Span: "+DoubleToStr(GlobalVariableGet("ATRFactor"),2),false); XComment("\ninitial Risk: "+DoubleToStr(GlobalVariableGet("InitialRisk"),0)+"%",false); XComment("\nTickvalue: "+DoubleToStr(Tickwert,2),false); XComment("\nSpread: "+DoubleToStr(Spreadwert,0),false); //--- if(rates_total<3) return(0); if(rates_total<=InpBandsPeriod || InpBandsPeriod<=0) return(0); //--- counting from 0 to rates_total ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMovingBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries(ExtUpperBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries(ExtLowerBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries(ExtStdDevBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries(ExtEMABuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries(close,true); ArraySetAsSeries(ExtSARBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries(high,true); ArraySetAsSeries(low,true); //--- initial zero if(prev_calculated<1) { for(i=0; i<InpBandsPeriod; i++) { ExtMovingBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; ExtUpperBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; ExtLowerBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } for(i=0;i<InpEMA_Period;i++)ExtEMABuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } //--- starting calculation if(prev_calculated>1) pos=prev_calculated-1; else pos=0; if (rates_total > 400) MainCounter=400; else MainCounter=rates_total; //--- main cycle for(i=pos; i<MainCounter && !IsStopped(); i++) { //--- middle line //ExtMovingBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,InpBandsPeriod,close); ExtMovingBuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //ExtMovingBuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //--- calculate and write down StdDev ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=iStdDev(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,close,ExtMovingBuffer,InpBandsPeriod); //--- upper line ExtUpperBuffer[i]=ExtMovingBuffer[i]+InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //--- lower line ExtLowerBuffer[i]=ExtMovingBuffer[i]-InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //--- EMA BUffer ExtEMABuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpEMA_Period,InpEMAShift,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //ExtEMABuffer[i]=close[i]+InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,1,InpEMA_Period,close,ExtEMABuffer); //--- PSAR Buffer ExtSARBuffer[i]=iSAR(NULL,0,InpSARStep,InpSARMaximum,i); } for(i=pos; i<MainCounter && !IsStopped(); i++) { //--- close Bolli_oben1=ExtUpperBuffer[i-1]; Bolli_unten1= ExtLowerBuffer[i-1]; Bolli_oben0 = ExtUpperBuffer[i]; Bolli_unten0= ExtLowerBuffer[i]; Preis1 = close[i-1]; Preis0 = close[i]; SMAWert0=ExtMovingBuffer[i]; SMAWert1=ExtMovingBuffer[i-1]; EMAWert0=ExtEMABuffer[i]; EMAWert1=ExtEMABuffer[i-1]; PSARWert0=ExtSARBuffer[i]; PSARWert1=ExtSARBuffer[i-1]; } //--- SIGNAL Trigger Generieren - Cross Up - Cross Down if(Preis0>PSARWert0)uptrend=true;else uptrend=false; if(Preis1<Bolli_unten1 && Preis0>Bolli_unten0) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_BUY; SignalText="BOLLINGER BUY Signal: ";} if(Preis1>Bolli_oben1 && Preis0<Bolli_oben0) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_SELL; SignalText="BOLLINGER SELL Signal: ";} if(EMAWert1<SMAWert1 && EMAWert0>SMAWert0 && uptrend) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_BUY;SignalText="EMA SMA Cross BUY: ";} if(EMAWert1>SMAWert1 && EMAWert0<SMAWert0 && !uptrend) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_BUY;SignalText="EMA SMA Cross SELL: ";} if(Preis1<PSARWert1 && Preis0>PSARWert0) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_BUY; SignalText="Parabolic SAR Flip UP";} if(Preis1>PSARWert1 && Preis0<PSARWert0) {Triggersignal=SIGNAL_SELL; SignalText="Parabolic SAR Flip DOWN";} //--- //--- Was geschieht im Signalfall if(Triggersignal==SIGNAL_BUY && NewBar()) { if(VoiceYN)Alert(SignalText+Symbol()+" M"+IntegerToString(Period())); if(MailYN)SendeEmail(SignalText,Symbol(),"Bollinger Cross UP",""); if(FensterNachVorn)ChartBringToTop(ChartID()); Sleep(5000); Triggersignal=SIGNAL_NONE; } if(Triggersignal==SIGNAL_SELL && NewBar()) { if(VoiceYN)Alert(SignalText+Symbol()+" M"+IntegerToString(Period())); if(MailYN)SendeEmail(SignalText,Symbol(),"Bollinger Cross Down",""); if(FensterNachVorn)ChartBringToTop(ChartID()); Sleep(5000); Triggersignal=SIGNAL_NONE; } ATRWert=iATR(NULL,0,14,0)/Point; XComment("\nATR Wert: "+DoubleToStr(ATRWert,2),false); //---- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated. return(MainCounter); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Erstelle eine INFOBOX | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CreateInfoBox(string BoxName, int Ecke, int Abstand, string Infotext ) { ObjectCreate(BoxName,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0); ObjectSetText(BoxName,Infotext,10,"Arial",clrAqua); ObjectSet(BoxName,OBJPROP_CORNER,Ecke); ObjectSet(BoxName,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,Abstand); ObjectSet(BoxName,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Abstand); int lasterror=GetLastError(); return (lasterror); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Wait for Tick and new bar -- for signal output | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool NewBar() { static datetime dt=0; if(dt!=Time[0]) { dt=Time[0]; Sleep(100); // wait for tick return(true); } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SendeMail Funktion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int SendeEmail(string buysellt,string symbolt,string bidaskt,string balancet) { SendMail(buysellt+" "+symbolt,buysellt+" ["+symbolt+"] "+bidaskt+" TradeBalance: "+balancet+" Pips"); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| bring Window to front | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ChartBringToTop(const long chart_ID=0) { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- show the chart on top of all others if(!ChartSetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,0,true)) { //--- display the error message in Experts journal Print(__FUNCTION__+", Error Code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetOnOffStatus(bool trigger) { string returntext; if(trigger)returntext="ON";else returntext="OFF"; return(returntext); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Kommentar-Funktion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void XComment(string Text,bool ResetText=false) { static string ExistingComment = ""; if(ResetText) ExistingComment = ""; ExistingComment=ExistingComment+Text; Comment(ExistingComment); } //--------------------------------------------------------------------
When using built-in functions in MT4, it's better to count down to zero.
//--- counting from 0 to rates_total //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMovingBuffer,true); //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtUpperBuffer,true); //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtLowerBuffer,true); //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtStdDevBuffer,true); //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtEMABuffer,true); <--not necessary //ArraySetAsSeries(close,true); //ArraySetAsSeries(ExtSARBuffer,true); //ArraySetAsSeries(high,true); //ArraySetAsSeries(low,true); //--- starting calculation if(prev_calculated>1) pos=rates_total-prev_calculated; else pos=MathMin(rates_total-1,400); //--- initial zero if(prev_calculated<1) { for(i=rates_total-1; i>pos; i--) { ExtMovingBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; ExtUpperBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; ExtLowerBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } for(i=rates_total-1;i>pos+InpEMA_Period;i--)ExtEMABuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } //if (rates_total > 400) MainCounter=400; else MainCounter=rates_total; //--- main cycle for(i=pos; i>=0 && !IsStopped(); i--) { //--- middle line //ExtMovingBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,InpBandsPeriod,close); ExtMovingBuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //ExtMovingBuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //--- calculate and write down StdDev ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=iStdDev(NULL,0,InpBandsPeriod,InpBandsShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,close,ExtMovingBuffer,InpBandsPeriod); //--- upper line ExtUpperBuffer[i]=ExtMovingBuffer[i]+InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //--- lower line ExtLowerBuffer[i]=ExtMovingBuffer[i]-InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //--- EMA BUffer ExtEMABuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,InpEMA_Period,InpEMAShift,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //ExtEMABuffer[i]=close[i]+InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,1,InpEMA_Period,close,ExtEMABuffer); //--- PSAR Buffer ExtSARBuffer[i]=iSAR(NULL,0,InpSARStep,InpSARMaximum,i); } for(i=pos; i>=0 && !IsStopped(); i--) { //--- close Bolli_oben1=ExtUpperBuffer[i+1]; Bolli_unten1= ExtLowerBuffer[i+1]; Bolli_oben0 = ExtUpperBuffer[i]; Bolli_unten0= ExtLowerBuffer[i]; Preis1 = close[i+1]; Preis0 = close[i]; SMAWert0=ExtMovingBuffer[i]; SMAWert1=ExtMovingBuffer[i+1]; EMAWert0=ExtEMABuffer[i]; EMAWert1=ExtEMABuffer[i+1]; PSARWert0=ExtSARBuffer[i]; PSARWert1=ExtSARBuffer[i+1]; }
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Hello fellow MQL4 programmers,
I need your help please. The indicator stated below seems to work fine on first hand but I do have an issue - it doesn't refresh the last bar value - it simply ends and there delivers no signals.
I found the culprit: Question solved:
The position check of value "pos" forced the indicator to stop.
Please help me, I think my error lies within the main loop and filling the extBuffers[i].
Thank you,
Peter