A light bulb moment : Could we combine all the knowledge

New comment
 

I'm entering fantasy world when I say, with all EA's, Custom Indicators, scripts, etc.. that have been created, could we combine all knowledge, programming, trading, fundemental, technical etc.. to create the ultimate EA.

I leave you with the thought. 

Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
  • 2009.11.23
  • Андрей
  • www.mql5.com
I will not list all of the new possibilities and features of the new terminal and language. They are numerous, and some novelties are worth the discussion in a separate article. Also there is no code here, written with object-oriented programming, it is a too serous topic to be simply mentioned in a context as additional advantages for developers. In this article we will consider the indicators, their structure, drawing, types and their programming details, as compared to MQL4. I hope that this article will be useful both for beginners and experienced developers, maybe some of them will find something new.
 
That may seems impossible but we can just select the bests out of them all.
 
My project is in progress to combine all my EA to one EA for one goal : PROFIT forever :)
 
Figurellis post must have been pulled, it would be good for a joint contribution from all or maybe a few volunteers 
 
rob:
Figurellis post must have been pulled, it would be good for a joint contribution from all or maybe a few volunteers 
I AGREE WITH YOU.
 

Thank you Rob and Moses, no problem.

You can visit my profile page and look for trajecta project. 

 

I think Rob light bulb moment is a very relevant discussion. For me this challenge is like hot soup that we should eat at the edges.

I just sent a new product on the MQL5 Market, with some ideas in this sense, using the potential of MT5 simulation and backtesting with Cloud Computing.

We are still very far from matching all knowledge, but it is the beginning of my contribution in this direction, and idea is increasingly incorporate more features like inserting custom indicators and each more strategies and tactics.

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network (Cloud Computing) and earn extra income around the clock — there is much work for you computer!
 

why not work on decoding the ATC 2012 EAs and combine into one super duper EA

someone had decoded JPAlonso EA

 

Hi All and sorry for the little input but its around the country in 80 hours at the mo with little rest. Some good input by all and thank you.

Below is What I use in my trading, basic entry points that when they go well they go well, however, the market never walks the way you want it, how can we interpret this, the use of mini trends, other indicators, market depth,and the use of other like minded currencies that have moved earlier, all signs that give us our desired result, oh by the way, a cheap plug for my new indicator that's currently in "ready State"

So, the technical side can be determined for a 51/49 chance of prediction, where else can we get ideas? 

wChart

 
nice loking but can't be totally trusted
 

Hi gbemitte, I understand the trusted comment but trading is about being informed hence the 51/49%, we can never be 100% sure, if you never used any kind of indication/information it's a toss of the coin approach, as described the market is a random walk and we can only take a trade and guard ourselves against it turning, get in at the right time and use correct money management and leave the rest to our informed decision, if it turns then we can only trade what we see, me personally cannot see any other way, even trading news has a strategy, straddling both sides of the price with limit orders because of the erratic reaction.

Try downloading the indicator and let me know your thoughts, as with anyone else, it would be good to get some feedback. 

12
New comment