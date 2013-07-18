A light bulb moment : Could we combine all the knowledge
Figurellis post must have been pulled, it would be good for a joint contribution from all or maybe a few volunteers
I think Rob light bulb moment is a very relevant discussion. For me this challenge is like hot soup that we should eat at the edges.
I just sent a new product on the MQL5 Market, with some ideas in this sense, using the potential of MT5 simulation and backtesting with Cloud Computing.
We are still very far from matching all knowledge, but it is the beginning of my contribution in this direction, and idea is increasingly incorporate more features like inserting custom indicators and each more strategies and tactics.
- cloud.mql5.com
Hi All and sorry for the little input but its around the country in 80 hours at the mo with little rest. Some good input by all and thank you.
Below is What I use in my trading, basic entry points that when they go well they go well, however, the market never walks the way you want it, how can we interpret this, the use of mini trends, other indicators, market depth,and the use of other like minded currencies that have moved earlier, all signs that give us our desired result, oh by the way, a cheap plug for my new indicator that's currently in "ready State"
So, the technical side can be determined for a 51/49 chance of prediction, where else can we get ideas?
w
Hi gbemitte, I understand the trusted comment but trading is about being informed hence the 51/49%, we can never be 100% sure, if you never used any kind of indication/information it's a toss of the coin approach, as described the market is a random walk and we can only take a trade and guard ourselves against it turning, get in at the right time and use correct money management and leave the rest to our informed decision, if it turns then we can only trade what we see, me personally cannot see any other way, even trading news has a strategy, straddling both sides of the price with limit orders because of the erratic reaction.
Try downloading the indicator and let me know your thoughts, as with anyone else, it would be good to get some feedback.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I'm entering fantasy world when I say, with all EA's, Custom Indicators, scripts, etc.. that have been created, could we combine all knowledge, programming, trading, fundemental, technical etc.. to create the ultimate EA.
I leave you with the thought.