Why my EA did work on PC but not working on Meta Server/Hosting
Hello provide logs from hosting terminal. Thank you.
there was no error
too bad i was frustated and now wrong click to cancel hosting , after 2 days using but buying for 1 month. So sad.
and also the too bad is cant debug "Print" on hosting server? all working on my pc
this code was at front the core code to buy/sell
void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //Print((int)MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_SPREAD)); //Print(IsTradeAllowed(),(int)MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_SPREAD)>10,AccountNumber(),DayOfWeek()>0,DayOfWeek()<6,DayOfYear()!=today); if(IsTradeAllowed()==false){return;} //Print((int)MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_SPREAD)); if((int)MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_SPREAD)>10){return;}; if(AccountNumber()+3!=2100361){return;} if((DayOfWeek()>0)&&(DayOfWeek()<6)){ //Print(BuyW,BuyD,SellW,SellD,"TOP"); if(DayOfYear()!=today){ today=DayOfYear(); detect(); } string str,str3; //bool res; str3=IntegerToString(DayOfYear()); if(StringLen(str3)==1){str3="00"+str3;} if(StringLen(str3)==2){str3="0"+str3;} //Print("test"); //return; if (BuyW&&(LastWeekBuy<DayOfYear())){ //Print(BuyW,BuyD,SellW,SellD,"W1B"); RefreshRates(); if(TimeDay(iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0))!=TimeDay(TimeCurrent())){return;} if( (iClose(NULL,PERIOD_W1,0)>iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_W1,1))&&
this one is part of the OrderHistoryTotal
if((7-TimeDayOfWeek(OrderOpenTime())+TimeDayOfYear(OrderOpenTime()))>(DayOfYear())){
Do we have bug issue that some command/code didnt work on Meta Hosting/Server???
too bad i was frustated and now wrong click to cancel hosting , after 2 days using but buying for 1 month. So sad.
Please write a ticket to the ServiceDesk.
and also the too bad is cant debug "Print" on hosting server? all working on my pc
this code was at front the core code to buy/sell
this one is part of the OrderHistoryTotal
Print worked without any issues in the hosting. You should select experts log in the log viewer.
Cheers Rizal,
just one question: Why do you use OnChartEvent?
According to the definition this function reacts only on Events that happen on a chart like a keystroke or mouseclick.
But none of these events will ever happen on your virtual vps because there is no chart and no event.
I'm pretty sure it will work if you use OnTick instead.
- docs.mql4.com
Cheers Rizal,
just one question: Why do you use OnChartEvent?
According to the definition this function reacts only on Events that happen on a chart like a keystroke or mouseclick.
But none of these events will ever happen on your virtual vps because there is no chart and no event.
I'm pretty sure it will work if you use OnTick instead.
OnChartEvent is on a new bar created you can use it on chart with 1M timeframe to reduce cpu cost than using on tick.
Wrong!
Read the MQL4 documentation: https://docs.mql4.com/basis/function/events
- docs.mql4.com
there was no error
too bad i was frustated and now wrong click to cancel hosting , after 2 days using but buying for 1 month. So sad.
why cancel ? you can not get back money.
Wrong!
Read the MQL4 documentation: https://docs.mql4.com/basis/function/events
Wrong~
Watch this pic. It worked on other VPS PC. If want more tricky go add moving average on the chart manually. If using OnTick cause 20%-50% cpu usage, so i use OnChart only cost 1%. Good for me who still using e5400 procie. I think is this event "CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE". In past we use newBar[array]. :D. But probably you also right which EA act different for virtual meta hosting and PC/VPS PC because no chart, but why does they said to be migrate EA,Chart,Indicator, just wait until my Virtual Webzilla back so i can test it. Or probably caused by putting EA on M1 but analyze on W1.
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why? how come?
the cpu % also seems 0%
what are causes these?
i test another EA , same time migration, the other EA worked
HELP