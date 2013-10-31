Not enough money for trading signal on demo

New comment
 

I try to receive signals on a demo account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1072 ActivTraders of $ 5000 and says that the account balance is insufficient (Not enough money). what will?

 

 
maxmachado:

I try to receive signals on a demo account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1072 ActivTraders of $ 5000 and says that the account balance is insufficient (Not enough money). what will?

Your signal provider has 196820 USD and 1:1000 leverage!

 

Hi maxmachado

You can still use this signal although your balance less than provider, to note that the ratio between the smallest lots provider with you still on your broker. For example calculation, you can see here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8522#comment_347174

question about subcribe the signal though mql5.com
question about subcribe the signal though mql5.com
  • www.mql5.com
if my account balance is $2000, the signal provider account balance is $10000, how the signal work?
 
Try just change your broker =)
 

iam a new person in forex trade,how can i start my DEMO account

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
ositadinma:

iam a new person in forex trade,how can i start my DEMO account

you can find a suitable broker and open a demo account with them or you can open through metaquote
 

I have 500 dollar in my account with 1:500 leverage  and whenever I tried to activate signals from https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/14937 getting  insufficient (Not enough money).

Please help 

 
rajkumargiri:

I have 500 dollar in my account with 1:500 leverage  and whenever I tried to activate signals from https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/14937 getting  insufficient (Not enough money).

Please help 

You need money in your mql5 account to pay the signal.
New comment