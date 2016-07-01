bollinger band trend detect?
Hi, is that anyway can detect bb trend(iband)? ranging up/down or flat? please help. Thanks.
- BB ranging or flat?
- Indicators: Bollinger Bands, BB
- Examples: Drawing Horizontal Break-Through Levels Using Fractals
yeah016:
Hi, is that anyway can detect bb trend(iband)? ranging up/down or flat? please help. Thanks.
Hi, is that anyway can detect bb trend(iband)? ranging up/down or flat? please help. Thanks.
google for bb and how to interpret them and/or use them..
Or just look at the end of the page all forums there is an example of using BB in an EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/14209.
Auto Trade with BB
- votes: 6
- 2016.06.09
- Khurram Mustafa
- www.mql5.com
Auto trading with the help of some indicators.
Hi Thanks for reply, I know how to interpret BB is ranging or flat, just in EA, what is the method/formula to let the EA determine it?
yeah016:
Hi Thanks for reply, I know how to interpret BB is ranging or flat, just in EA, what is the method/formula to let the EA determine it?
Hi Thanks for reply, I know how to interpret BB is ranging or flat, just in EA, what is the method/formula to let the EA determine it?
double currUpper=iBands(NULL,0,20,2.0,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_UPPER,0); double currLower=iBands(NULL,0,20,2.0,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_LOWER,0); double prevUpper=iBands(NULL,0,20,2.0,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_UPPER,1); double prevLower=iBands(NULL,0,20,2.0,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_LOWER,1); if(MathAbs((currUpper-currLower)-(prevUpper-prevLower))<100*_Point) //less than 10 pip difference between current and previous bands - flat return(0);
pipPod:Thanks a million !!!
yeah016:You're welcome.
Thanks a million !!!
Thanks a million !!!
pipPod:
You're welcome.
You're welcome.
Hi PipPod, after I tested, seem like this method also not so accurate to detecting the BB flag or ranging as it compare previous value and current value.
currently I tried on other formula something like below.
MathArctan(MathTan(((price1-price2)/(WindowPriceMax()- WindowPriceMin()))/((SignalPeriod-0.0)/WindowBarsPerChart())))*180/3.14;
Or maybe you have more accurate formula to detect BB patern? Thanks in advance
I'd rather use a range with the same period.
//--- double max =-1000000; double min = 1000000; //--- for(int k=BandsPeriod;k>0;k--) { //--- if(High[k]>max) max=High[k]; if(Low[k]<min) min=Low[k]; } //--- MathArctan(MathTan(((Close[0]-close[BandsPeriod])/(max-min))/((BandsPeriod-0.0)/BandsPeriod)))*180/M_PI;
pipPod:
I'd rather use a range with the same period.
Thanks
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