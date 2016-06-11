Add horizontal arrow
Yes it's possible, what have you tried ?
now i see only one arrow below/above bar, i don't now how modify this code.
string upArrow1=NewArrow(Time[i-1], High[i-1]+0.0005, Blue); InLTrade = true;
i want put arrow next to bar, exact in this place where the lines intersect.
Like on this image, blue line cross red line when price is 1.09712 and on chart arrow show the same price
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Welcome,
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OK,
I modified the indicator. Now send me Alert
if(PrevSignal <= 0) { if(BufferGreen[SIGNAL_BAR] - BufferMagenta[SIGNAL_BAR] > 0 && BufferMagenta[SIGNAL_BAR+1] - BufferGreen[SIGNAL_BAR+1] >= 0 && BufferBlue[SIGNAL_BAR] - BufferRed[SIGNAL_BAR] > 0 ) { PrevSignal = 1; Alert("BUY1!!" + string(Bid), ", ", Symbol(), ", ", Period(), "TimeCurrent=", TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS)); PlaySound("Alert.wav"); } else if (BufferBlue[SIGNAL_BAR] - BufferRed[SIGNAL_BAR] > 0 && BufferRed[SIGNAL_BAR+1] - BufferBlue[SIGNAL_BAR+1] >= 0 && BufferGreen[SIGNAL_BAR] - BufferMagenta[SIGNAL_BAR] > 0 ) { PrevSignal = 1; Alert("BUY!!" + string(Bid), ", ", Symbol(), ", ", Period(), "TimeCurrent=", TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS)); PlaySound("Alert.wav"); } }
But I would like to create code with arrows, I would ask for advice on where should to look?
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I want to ask you, if it is possible to change the code so that the arrow shows the price when there has been a cross lines, and add second arrow with the price higher / lower by 50 points. Now the indicator shows arrows below and abow the bar.
like this