how to define that don't put arrow and line when I open position
Turn off the option
Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts and enable Show trade levels
William Roeder:
hi
I did it but again when I open position it put line and arrow on chart refer below image:
when I open position in the chart shows some line and arrow I don't want it puts this objects in the chart when I open position
what should I do?
Neda