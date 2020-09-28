how to define that don't put arrow and line when I open position

New comment
 

hi

when I open position in the chart shows some line and arrow I don't want it puts this objects in the chart when I open position

what should I do?

Best Regards

Neda

 
Turn off the option
          ToolsOptions (control+O) → Charts and enable Show trade levels
 
William Roeder:
Turn off the option
          ToolsOptions (control+O) → Charts and enable Show trade levels

hi

I did it but again when I open position it put line and arrow on chart refer below image:


 

I found answer

ObjectsDeleteAll(WindowOnDropped(     ), OBJ_ARROW);

New comment