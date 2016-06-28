Indicators: KNJ ZigZag with Value

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KNJ ZigZag with Value:

KNJ ZigZag with value at pivots (highs/lows).

Author: TraderKNJ

 
have u tested it in particular time frame
 
its not running after getting compiled,please look into this matter also.
 

m1:

 

m5

 

m15: https://charts.mql5.com/11/679/gold-m15-fxpro-financial-services-2.png

h1:  https://charts.mql5.com/11/679/gold-h1-fxpro-financial-services-2.png

h4: https://charts.mql5.com/11/679/gold-h4-fxpro-financial-services.png 

d1: https://charts.mql5.com/11/679/gold-d1-fxpro-financial-services.png 

w1: https://charts.mql5.com/11/679/gold-w1-fxpro-financial-services.png 

m1: https://charts.mql5.com/11/679/gold-mn1-fxpro-financial-services.png 

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