Updated MetaTrader 4 Android Now Features Crosshair
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The new released version of the mobile trading platform MetaTrader 4 Android has fixed issues found in the previous versions and features the Crosshair mode. The updated application now allows users to easily view the date, price and indicator value at any chart point selected. This makes for more convenient program use for traders.
Download MetaTrader 4 Android at Google Play for free