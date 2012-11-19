MetaTrader 4 Android Features Data Window
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One week has passed since the release of the previous MetaTrader 4 Android update, but we have already prepared the next version of the application. Apart from Crosshair, the Android version of the popular MetaTrader 4 trading platform now also features Data W
Update your MetaTrader 4 Android to enhance your analytical Forex trading tools. The mobile platform development continues, and the upcoming updates will also be quite interesting. Stay tuned!