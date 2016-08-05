My portfolio - discusion
Profitable day for me :-)
All positions you can see above are already in profit :-) waiting for open Soyabeans and New York Cocoa
Edit: not all London sugar steel in loss
what is your strategy?
Where can I see if you are long or short in your positions?
I would like to know the current reason for the trade in US Tech 100. May you enlighten me?
Where can I see if you are long or short in your positions?
I would like to know the current reason for the trade in US Tech 100. May you enlighten me?
Hi Tobias,
In column Amount/Pt you can see blue and red number. In this column +(blue) means I am long and -(red) means I am short.
Reason for buying US tech: I believe, that level 4300 is the floor for this instrument and as soon as support 4300 hold I don’t see any reason to sell. Also if resistance 4400 will be broken we can see another big upside leg. And last but not the least I bought because my analyst team told me :-)
By the way all the positions except iron ore are in profit now :-)
I forget to make screens this week so I made screens from my history, to show how much I earned this week. It is almost 10% from my account. Profit was 1627 GBP and all of this just on 2% risk on every one trade I opened. Pretty good what do you say?
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Hello traders,
First at all I want to apologize for my not perfect English, so please be tolerant to me I am working on it :-)
Secondly, after horrible first year of trading and teaching trading I finally reached that trading level, that is profitable for me. Now I decided to show up every week, how good I am doing. I also want you all, to comment all trades and give me some ideas about my portfolio. Every opinion is really important for me, because discussing all the positions is so important and every ideas are helpful.
So here I am and here is my portfolio. I have no special name for it, so let’s call it just My portfolio.
(I hope I erased all the broker identifications, if not please let me know)