Invalid Price MT5
Maybe the ask price was higher than the order at the time order were send.
Damian Mateusz Dziadosz:
Maybe the ask price was higher than the order at the time order were send.
Maybe the ask price was higher than the order at the time order were send.
mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(p_high1,_Digits); mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(p_high1 + TKP*_Point,_Digits); mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(p_low1*_Point,_Digits); mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; mrequest.volume = Lot; mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_IOC; mrequest.deviation=0;
I want to the EA buy when the price get the higher price of the previous candle that the cross the MA !
But sometimes i get this Invalid Price Error
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Why this Invalid Price error ?
I dont see anything wrong.