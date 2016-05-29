Subscription problem, ignore leverage.
Hello.
I have a problem with signal subskryption.
Maybe some of you understand it better than my.
I have an account based on PLN: 729,11 PLN inside(CADPLN = +/- 3.00), an leverage 1:500 (after leverage: 364555 PLN).
My signal provider has one based on CAD: 528,40 CAD(arround 1590 PLN), leverage 1:200 (after leverage: 317040 PLN).
My account/ Provider account supose to be around 115% volume conversion but is on 40% as it ignore leverages...
Do I'm wrong or it shouldn't be like that?
Please advice...
Check calculations in Calculator of signals.
I subscribe "London Howk".
Is any of you have some idea how to chceck it other way?
This is very usefull tool for sure but my signal is not there.
I subscribe "London Howk".
Is any of you have some idea how to chceck it other way?
In each terminal rigid filtration of signals. And the calculator takes data from the terminal - not from a show-window of "Signals".
Also: all information on the calculated coefficient of copying is in a tab "Journal" of the terminal. It is tried on so:
2016.05.29 13:45:48.523 Signal '3447880': 'HedgeTest3218537' for 'barabashkakvn' subscription found, 2016.06.11 expiration, enabled 2016.05.29 13:45:48.523 Signal '3447880': money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: disabled 2016.05.29 13:45:48.523 Signal '3447880': connecting to signal server 2016.05.29 13:45:48.773 Signal '3447880': signal provider has balance 2 742.69 USD, leverage 1:100; subscriber has balance 2 464.60 USD, leverage 1:25 2016.05.29 13:45:48.778 Signal '3447880': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 20% 2016.05.29 13:45:48.778 Signal '3447880': synchronization finished successfully
Ok, and in my opinion calculation is still wrong:
0 13:25:04.499 '2579026': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 13:25:04.514 MQL5.community: activated for 'kamilmomot', balance: 38.02 (frozen: 30.00) 0 13:25:04.826 '2579026': Signal - signal provider has balance 528.40 CAD, leverage 1:200 0 13:25:04.826 '2579026': Signal - subscriber has balance 729.11 PLN, leverage 1:500 0 13:25:04.826 '2579026': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 40% 0 13:25:04.826 '2579026': Signal - synchronization finished successfully 0 13:25:04.904 '2579026': Signal - ping to signal server 79.50 ms, to trade server 80.50 ms
it showing to me all the time 40% no matter of leverage.
In my opinion in this case it supose to be already 115%, no 40%.
To say it clear, no matter if leverage is 1:200 or 1:888 i all the time 40%.
Do I miss something?
Ok, and in my opinion calculation is still wrong:
it showing to me all the time 40% no matter of leverage.
In my opinion in this case it supose to be already 115%, no 40%.
To say it clear, no matter if leverage is 1:200 or 1:888 i all the time 40%.
Do I miss something?
All the answers in a calculator.
P.S.
Sorry, In the Calculator the difficult mapping doesn't work. Council on the future: it is better to have the account in USD
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Hello.
I have a problem with signal subskryption.
Maybe some of you understand it better than my.
I have an account based on PLN: 729,11 PLN inside(CADPLN = +/- 3.00), an leverage 1:500 (after leverage: 364555 PLN).
My signal provider has one based on CAD: 528,40 CAD(arround 1590 PLN), leverage 1:200 (after leverage: 317040 PLN).
My account/ Provider account supose to be around 115% volume conversion but is on 40% as it ignore leverages...
Do I'm wrong or it shouldn't be like that?
Please advice...