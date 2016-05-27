Why this Happen ?
charts are printed on bid price and buy orders are executed on ask price which is higher than bid price.
Ty for your reply man.
How to fix this ?
Ty for your reply man.
How to fix this ?
Ty for your reply man.
How to fix this ?
There is nothing to fix.
I think this image will show better what im trying to say.
The EA open the order at 6.48
and when triggered, the EA open another order at 6.49
i dont know why the EA open this another order.
This is normal ?
Yes this is normal, you should read the documentation and learn how trading is working.
On PETR4 market, a stop order is triggered at last price (the chart is also last prices), but a buy order is open at ask.
- www.metatrader5.com
Yes this is normal, you should read the documentation and learn how trading is working.
On PETR4 market, a stop order is triggered at last price (the chart is also last prices), but a buy order is open at ask.
Ok ty again
This happen only in buy stop
sell stop work perfectly
on more question
How can i put a pending order in exact price i want it ? Without EA send another buy order.
Buy Stop in real time doesnt do this.
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Why EA bought in this price, if neither the candle got there ?