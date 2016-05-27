Why this Happen ?

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Why EA bought in this price, if neither the candle got there ?

 
charts are printed on bid price and buy orders are executed on ask price which is higher than bid price.
 
Damian Mateusz Dziadosz:
charts are printed on bid price and buy orders are executed on ask price which is higher than bid price.

Ty for your reply man.

How to fix this ? 

 
Lodan:

Ty for your reply man.

How to fix this ? 

you are welcome and there is nothing to fix all sell orders are taken with "bid" price and all buy orders are taken with "ask" price.
 
Lodan:

Ty for your reply man.

How to fix this ? 

There is nothing to fix.

 

 

I think this image will show better what im trying to say.

The EA open the order at 6.48

and when triggered, the EA open another order at 6.49

i dont know why the EA open this another order.

This is normal ? 

 
Lodan:

 

I think this image will show better what im trying to say.

The EA open the order at 6.48

and when triggered, the EA open another order at 6.49

i dont know why the EA open this another order.

This is normal ? 

Yes this is normal, you should read the documentation and learn how trading is working.

On PETR4 market, a stop order is triggered at last price (the chart is also last prices), but a buy order is open at ask.

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Before you proceed to study the trade functions of the platform, you must have a clear understanding of the basic terms: order, deal and position...
 
Alain Verleyen:

Yes this is normal, you should read the documentation and learn how trading is working.

On PETR4 market, a stop order is triggered at last price (the chart is also last prices), but a buy order is open at ask.

Ok ty again

This happen only in buy stop

sell stop work perfectly  

on more question

How can i put a pending order in exact price i want it ? Without EA send another buy order.

Buy Stop in real time doesnt do this.  

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