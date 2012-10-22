Automated Trading Championship 2012: Third Week - Current Leaders Identified
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The third week of the Championship has not changed our TOP-10 significantly. Seven participants out of ten ones have remained in the list. The first two places are still occupied by ROMAN5 and JPAlonso. However, they have switched places and their trading accounts have increased.
Most currency pairs showed a trend on H4 last week with a slight turn on Wednesday. It seems that such a behavior is quite suitable for the current leaders. Most of them trade EURUSD. USDCAD has turned out to be the most unstable pair. This is the pair traded by AlexRod (Russia). It is perhaps for this reason that his trading robot has left TOP-10.
The full text of the news can be found on the Championship's website - Third Week: Current Leaders Identified.