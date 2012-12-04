MetaTrader 5 for Android Provided with Extended Authorization, "Crosshair" Mode and the Ruler
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As recently as one month ago, MetaTrader 5 Android received full set of technical indicators providing traders with a powerful tool. The new version of the mobile application allows traders to use even more diverse functionality. We have implemented "Crosshair" mode and the ruler for more convenience. Besides, the system security has been improved by extended authorization using SSL certificates.
After downloading the application, Android users receive the powerful tool for secure trading in the financial markets. Trading, market analysis using charts and indicators, tracking the quotes, viewing the history of performed deals - all that can be done quickly right via your smartphone or tablet PC at any place and at any time!
Download MetaTrader 5 Android on Google Play!