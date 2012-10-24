hi; is there AC or AO indicator draw ARROW on it when cross zirro line for MQL5 or MQL4

New comment
 

hi;

is there AC or AO indicator draw ARROW on it when cross zirro line for MQL5 or MQL4.


Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Drawing Styles
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Drawing Styles
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Drawing Styles - Documentation on MQL5
 
TIMisthebest:

hi;

is there AC or AO indicator draw ARROW on it when cross zirro line for MQL5 or MQL4.


You can ask at job : https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new

 
VincentX:

You can ask at job : https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new

Hi VincentX,

It would be so nice if you help TIMisthebest solve his problem for ... free,

MQL5 forum is not for commercial purposes, anyway. 

 

I created the indicator.

Usage:

1. Put your favorite indicator (for examples: AO, AC, ect...)

2. Put CrossArrow indicator with Applied to: Previous Indicator's Data like this:

Applied To

 

phi.nuts:

It would be so nice if you help TIMisthebest solve his problem for ... free,

You are right...
 

HI

& THANK YOU.

 

First version has an error. Use this.
Files:
CrossArrow.ex5  7 kb
 

New version with other default color.
Files:
CrossArrow.ex5  7 kb
 

with Special thanks to VincentX.
New comment