hi; is there AC or AO indicator draw ARROW on it when cross zirro line for MQL5 or MQL4
TIMisthebest:
is there AC or AO indicator draw ARROW on it when cross zirro line for MQL5 or MQL4.
You can ask at job : https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new
VincentX:
Hi VincentX,
It would be so nice if you help TIMisthebest solve his problem for ... free,
MQL5 forum is not for commercial purposes, anyway.
I created the indicator.
Usage:
1. Put your favorite indicator (for examples: AO, AC, ect...)
2. Put CrossArrow indicator with Applied to: Previous Indicator's Data like this:
You are right...
phi.nuts:
HI
& THANK YOU.
First version has an error. Use this.
New version with other default color.
