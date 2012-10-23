Automated Trading Championship 2012: Interview with Egidijus Bockus (Egidijus)
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"I examined many indicators before realizing that they are not necessary for making money on Forex" - our present interviewee Egidijus Bockus (Egidijus) told us boldly. We have all reasons to take his words seriously, as his Expert Advisor occupies the third place with more than $32 000 beginning from the third week of the Automated Trading Championship 2012.
Hello, Egidijus! Tell us a little about yourself.
Hello! I live and work in Lithuania. I received a degree in economics.
I've been installing, programming and consulting in the area of business management systems for 15 years. I have also created and adapted special financial modules for manufacturing business.
It is the fourth year already that I've been working on Forex. I have reviewed the work of more than 1 000 various Forex indicators and robots. I have revealed the principles of the profitable automated trading and developed ForexTraderisPro program based on several different strategies. I constantly develop new profitable strategies and enhance my program trying to increase profit and reduce investment risks.
How did you start your Forex activity? Was it your education that sparked your interest in this market?
Yes, probably. I studied shares and options at the university. I traded them for some time and then switched to more stable work. Four years ago I became interested in that again but I wanted to try the more liquid Forex market that time.
The full text of the news can be found at the Championship's website - Interview with Egidijus Bockus (Egidijus).