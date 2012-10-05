Automated Trading Championship 2012: Interview with Achmad Hidayat (achidayat)
what is third ten?
You can't even figure out how to make lot calculation for the ATC https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7035
- www.mql5.com
You can't even figure out how to make lot calculation for the ATC https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7035
Hi newithzachy,
Thank you for your help, but I believe there is always a way out of any problem. And many ways to calculate lot.
Btw thank you again for your help. I'm always learning, and here one of the most appropriate place to learn.
Hi newithzachy,
Thank you for your help, but I believe there is always a way out of any problem. And many ways to calculate lot.
Btw thank you again for your help. I'm always learning, and here one of the most appropriate place to learn.
Hi chuliweb
Thank you and good luck too. You also deserve to get it :)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Throughout the entire duration of the Automated Trading Championship 2012, we will be providing live coverage of the events - hot reports and interviews every week. As the first few days of the competition unfold and the TOP 10 is forming, some participants have already broken through with their Expert Advisors. Thus wlagor's equity increased to $20.000 the very first day.
This report spotlights Achmad Hidayat (achidayat), the participant from Indonesia. On the first day of the Championship his Expert Advisor secured its position in the third ten, which is a good start. Achmad has sparked our interest with his active participation in the MQL5 Market. He has already published over 20 products thus far.
Hello! Can you tell us a bit about yourself, where you are from and what you do?
Hello. I'm a Physics Lecturer at University of Brawijaya in Malang, Indonesia.
How did you know about financial markets and Forex trading? Did you start straight off with MetaTrader or do you have experience working with other systems?
I learned about Forex around four years ago from the Internet. I started with a Java-based platform but then switched to MetaTrader which I've been using ever since.
Please tell us about your trading experience. What was your first profit and loss?
I started with manual trading using technical indicators. But I could not cope with the emotional side and had quite a few losses. Then I got interested in trading robots. I managed to get some profit using them which however could not cover for losses. Now I hope to get some money through participation in the Championship. If all my profits are taken into account, they will not cover all the losses. But I am still optimistic about Forex trading, especially using Expert Advisors.
Read the full article on the Championship's website - Interview with Achmad Hidayat (achidayat).