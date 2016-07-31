MT4 Build 902
Why MT4 Build 902 Always showing "common error" ?
Current MT4 build is 950.
yes sir, i know that. but i need to use 902 ..please suggest some why this happened
I am afraid maybe this build 902 is more supported. You should ask to Metaquotes.
When do you get this "common error", by doing what ?
I am afraid maybe this build 902 is more supported. You should ask to Metaquotes.
When do you get this "common error", by doing what ?
this is what i do, i copy and replace the "Terminal.exe" and "MetaEditor" with the build 902 version in order to run some old indicator and old EA ( only run on build 902).
a month ago , it was fine. but now deferent, always common error,i have try more than three broker mt4 , the result same , common error.
this is what i do, i copy and replace the "Terminal.exe" and "MetaEditor" with the build 902 version in order to run some old indicator and old EA ( only run on build 902).
a month ago , it was fine. but now deferent, always common error,i have try more than three broker mt4 , the result same , common error.
Current MT4 build is 950.
Hi Alain
Did you manage to sort out MT4 build issue? I am having same error. Can you explain what did you do differently?
Hi Alain
Did you manage to sort out MT4 build issue? I am having same error. Can you explain what did you do differently?
this is what i do, i copy and replace the "Terminal.exe" and "MetaEditor" with the build 902 version in order to run some old indicator and old EA ( only run on build 902).
a month ago , it was fine. but now deferent, always common error,i have try more than three broker mt4 , the result same , common error.
Hello friend you could solve for I am with the same problem
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Why MT4 Build 902 Always showing "common error" ?