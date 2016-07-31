MT4 Build 902

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Why MT4 Build 902 Always showing  "common error" ?


common error

 
Engkar Supriatna:

Why MT4 Build 902 Always showing  "common error" ?



Current MT4 build is 950.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Current MT4 build is 950.
yes sir, i know that. but i need to use 902 ..please suggest some why this happened
 
Engkar Supriatna:
yes sir, i know that. but i need to use 902 ..please suggest some why this happened

I am afraid maybe this build 902 is more supported. You should ask to Metaquotes.

When do you get this "common error", by doing what ?

 
Alain Verleyen:

I am afraid maybe this build 902 is more supported. You should ask to Metaquotes.

When do you get this "common error", by doing what ?

this is what i do, i copy and replace the "Terminal.exe" and "MetaEditor" with the build 902 version in order to run some  old indicator and old EA ( only run on build 902).

a month ago , it was fine. but now deferent, always common error,i have try more than three broker mt4 , the result same , common error. 

 
Engkar Supriatna:

this is what i do, i copy and replace the "Terminal.exe" and "MetaEditor" with the build 902 version in order to run some  old indicator and old EA ( only run on build 902).

a month ago , it was fine. but now deferent, always common error,i have try more than three broker mt4 , the result same , common error. 

Backward compatibility is guarantee following Metaquotes. You should contact their ServiceDesk.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Current MT4 build is 950.

Hi Alain

 

Did you manage to sort out MT4 build issue? I am having same error. Can you explain what did you do differently?

 
Kintu Dave:

Hi Alain

 

Did you manage to sort out MT4 build issue? I am having same error. Can you explain what did you do differently?

Use a supported terminal.
 
Engkar Supriatna:

this is what i do, i copy and replace the "Terminal.exe" and "MetaEditor" with the build 902 version in order to run some  old indicator and old EA ( only run on build 902).

a month ago , it was fine. but now deferent, always common error,i have try more than three broker mt4 , the result same , common error.  

Hello friend you could solve for I am with the same problem




	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

    

    

          
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