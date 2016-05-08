MT4 signal's history graph not display.
No idea it will help or not but some users discussed similar issue for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Kwok Fung Chan, 2016.04.25 22:20is it only me that it shows an empty graph in the page of the signal?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Karputov Vladimir, 2016.04.26 04:44Need to update your browser's cache (Ctrl + F5).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Karputov Vladimir, 2016.04.26 13:07In the Google Chrome 50.0.2661.87 m - all graphics in Signals are displayed.
No idea it will help or not but some users discussed similar issue for example:
Thanks for the information and it is not working for me.
I remember this problem also happened on my mobile opera browser for 2 days and then it automatically back to normal by itself.
For chrome browser, it never back to normal.
My chrome browser version is 50.0.2661.94 m, anyone having problem with signal on this chrome version too?
You can try it once again:
- delete all the history from Chrome (History - Delete);
- press Ctrl+F5
- restart Chrome (close and open).
Because I checked all the posts for the week from the very beginning to compare this issue with my browsers ... and I do not have (did not have) any problem with Chrome and Firefox concerning to display the signals.
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Hi,
When i view MT4 signals page with my laptop Chrome browser, the history graph for all signals failed to display.
But in firefox browser and mobile opera browser, the graph of all signals can display with no problem.
How can i fix this?
Thanks
Mason