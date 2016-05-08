MT4 signal's history graph not display.

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Hi,

 

When i view MT4 signals page with my laptop Chrome browser, the history graph for all signals failed to display.

But in firefox browser and mobile opera browser, the graph of all signals can display with no problem.

How can i fix this?

 

Thanks

Mason 

 

No idea it will help or not but some users discussed similar issue for example:

 
Sergey Golubev:

No idea it will help or not but some users discussed similar issue for example:


Thanks for the information and it is not working for me.

I remember this problem also happened on my mobile opera browser for 2 days and then it automatically back to normal by itself.

For chrome browser, it never back to normal. 

 

My chrome browser version is 50.0.2661.94 m, anyone having problem with signal on this chrome version too? 

 
I am on 50.0.2661.94 m and do not have any problem (I just checked).

You can try it once again:

  • delete all the history from Chrome (History - Delete);
  • press Ctrl+F5
  • restart Chrome (close and open).

Because I checked all the posts for the week from the very beginning to compare this issue with my browsers ... and I do not have (did not have) any problem with Chrome and Firefox concerning to display the signals.



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