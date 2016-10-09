How I solve This Problem
Fix your code maybe ?
I create this indicator & today i have just 5 day data.
before this 5 day must be empty but sometime after run indicator draw many random useless line before of my data line
before fill buffer with my data i use this method for empty buffer . PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
But i don't know why happen this problem
Hi Ehsan
I'm not a big expert but could you please post your code and a brief description of how it should work - it will be possible to test on ourselves and suggest a solution.
Hi Ehsan
I'm not a big expert but could you please post your code and a brief description of how it should work - it will be possible to test on ourselves and suggest a solution.
Hello my friend . sorry i saw your comment too late .
Anyway thank you for your answer .
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before fill buffer with my data i use this method for empty buffer . PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
But i don't know why happen this problem