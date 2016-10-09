How I solve This Problem

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how i solve this problem?

thats my problem

before fill buffer with my data i use this method for empty buffer . PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

But i don't know why happen this problem

thank you for guide me.
 
Fix your code maybe ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Fix your code maybe ?
what you mean?
 

I create this indicator & today i have just 5 day data.

before this 5 day must be empty but sometime after run indicator draw many random useless line before of my data line

 
Ehsan Tavakoli:
how i solve this problem?

before fill buffer with my data i use this method for empty buffer . PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

But i don't know why happen this problem

thank you for guide me.

Hi Ehsan

 

I'm not a big expert but could you please post your code and a brief description of how it should work - it will be possible to test on ourselves and suggest a solution. 

 
Ievgen Ryzhov:

Hi Ehsan

 

I'm not a big expert but could you please post your code and a brief description of how it should work - it will be possible to test on ourselves and suggest a solution. 

Hello my friend . sorry i saw your comment too late .

Anyway thank you for your answer  .

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