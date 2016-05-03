Numbered Bars
Marreta:
Does anyone have it or know how to build an indicator that plots numbers below each bar or every two bars since the beginning of the session until the end? Very useful for pointing out comments about a specific bar during the day and for the trade journal. It should look like the image below. Can someone help me in building one? I tried looking at pivot formula to see how to reference when a new day starts but no luck. Thanks
Function ArraySetAsSeries.
Example: Indicator that shows bar number
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Does anyone have it or know how to build an indicator that plots numbers below each bar or every two bars since the beginning of the session until the end? Very useful for pointing out comments about a specific bar during the day and for the trade journal. It should look like the image below. Can someone help me in building one? I tried looking at pivot formula to see how to reference when a new day starts but no luck. Thanks