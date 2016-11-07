Better OHLC bars in MT4?
Hi, everybody
I've been experienced not a good OHLC bars in MT4. I usually trading in M5 chart but also, I need to zoom out for a clerer picture but when I zoom out it's only just a stoned bar.
Like this:
So, I tried to find some indicator that could be useful for then I found HLC bars but...
But it's not that ugly all the time
My question is, you guys have any bars indicator which could work when I zoom out perfectly?
Thank a hell lot!
Hello Jittra,
Did you find an indicator that plots the hlc bar in your MT4 chart.
I've been searching quite a bit on several fora but so far not able to find a good one.
If you succeeded to fatch one, please can you share where to find it?
Or, when someone other then Jittra see this, it would be of great help.....
Thanks in advance!
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Hi, everybody
I've been experienced not a good OHLC bars in MT4. I usually trading in M5 chart but also, I need to zoom out for a clerer picture but when I zoom out it's only just a stoned bar.
Like this:
So, I tried to find some indicator that could be useful for then I found HLC bars but...
But it's not that ugly all the time
My question is, you guys have any bars indicator which could work when I zoom out perfectly?
Thank a hell lot!