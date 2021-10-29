Question about zooming function
I am trying to change the position the chart is fixed to when zooming in and out. By default its fixed to the leftmost bar, I'd like it to be fixed to the rightmost bar. So when I zoom out more bars will appear on the left of the chart. If somebody could point me in the direction to change that. Thank you for your time.
- How do I get Open,Low,High,Close parameters in MQL5?
- First left bar in window
- MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3800: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register