Question about zooming function

I am trying to change the position the chart is fixed to when zooming in and out. By default its fixed to the leftmost bar, I'd like it to be fixed to the rightmost bar. So when I zoom out more bars will appear on the left of the chart. If somebody could point me in the direction to change that. Thank you for your time.
 
Alko
  1. Turn off autoscroll
  2. Move the triangle to the bar you want to be left most.
 
William Roeder
Thank you very much
