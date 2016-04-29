Ranking about the best fully automated EAs

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Hello,

is there a ranking about the best fully automated EAs?

It would be nice if there is one.

Regards.

 

There is the rating for signals here:


and there is some sorting on the Market too.

in Codebase - you can choose as the best or latest here:


========

But the discussion about signals and the Market products is prohibited on the forum so only you can do is to select something by yourself for what you consider as the best for you for example.

 
Sergey Golubev:

There is the rating for signals here:


and there is some sorting on the Market too.

in Codebase - you can choose as the best or latest here:


========

But the discussion about signals and the Market products is prohibited on the forum so only you can do is to select something by yourself for what you consider as the best for you for example.


Thank you.

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