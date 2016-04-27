how to replace the stop orders into market orders ??
- variable spreads
- speed of execution of the broker
- Latency of the machine (VPS)
- depth market
- liquidity
- volatility
- Pending Stop Orders
- Any questions from newcomers on MQL4 and MQL5, help and discussion on algorithms and codes
- Problem with changing a Position triggered by a Buy-Stop order
...
For this reason I would like to have the opportunity to turn my EA working in BUY_STOP And SELL_STOP in OPENING MARKET orders.
I have some doubts about these statements. Why a market order would be less sensitive to latency or slippage than a STOP order ?
Where is your code ?
(Can not be used in trading this strategy, it's just an example)
int start() { drawStats(); if(!customStart()) return(0); if(manageTrades()) { // we are within trading range hours (if set) //------------------------------------------- // ENTRY RULES // LONG: ((Stoch(20, 20, 20) < 2) Or (RSI(2) < 2)) if(TradeLong) { bool LongEntryCondition = ((iStochastic(NULL, 0, 20, 20, 20, MODE_SMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 1) < 2) || (iRSI(NULL, 0, 2, PRICE_CLOSE, 1) < 2)); if(LongEntryCondition == true) { openPosition(1); } } // SHORT: ((Stoch(20, 20, 20) > 2) Or (RSI(40) > 2)) if(TradeShort) { bool ShortEntryCondition = ((iStochastic(NULL, 0, 20, 20, 20, MODE_SMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 1) > 2) || (iRSI(NULL, 0, 40, PRICE_CLOSE, 1) > 2)); if(ShortEntryCondition == true) { openPosition(-1); } } } if(getMarketPosition() != 0) { //------------------------------------------- // EXIT RULES if(isMarketLongPosition()) { // we are in LONG position // Exit Rule: ((Close(1) Closes Below Highest(93)) Or (Close(14) Closes Above Lowest(8))) if(OrderOpenTime() >= Time[0]) return; // New line of Code! Exit if the order was just opened if ((((Open[1] > getHighest(93, 1)) && (Close[1] < getHighest(93, 1))) || ((Open[14] < getLowest(8, 1)) && (Close[14] > getLowest(8, 1))))) { closePositionAtMarket(); } } if(isMarketShortPosition()) { // we are in SHORT position // Exit Rule: ((Close(1) Closes Above Lowest(93)) Or (Close(14) Closes Below Highest(8))) if(OrderOpenTime() >= Time[0]) return; // New line of Code! Exit if the order was just opened if ((((Open[1] < getLowest(93, 1)) && (Close[1] > getLowest(93, 1))) || ((Open[14] > getHighest(8, 1)) && (Close[14] < getHighest(8, 1))))) { closePositionAtMarket(); } } manageStop(); } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { Log("--------------------------------------------------------"); Log("Starting the EA"); double realDigits; if(Digits < 2) { realDigits = 0; } else if (Digits < 4) { realDigits = 2; } else { realDigits = 4; } gPointPow = MathPow(10, realDigits); gPointCoef = 1/gPointPow; double brokerStopDifferenceNumber = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL)/MathPow(10, Digits); brokerStopDifference = gPointPow*brokerStopDifferenceNumber; eaStopDifferenceNumber = MinDistanceOfStopFromPrice/gPointPow; eaStopDifference = DoubleToStr(MinDistanceOfStopFromPrice, 2); Log("Broker Stop Difference: ",DoubleToStr(brokerStopDifference, 2),", EA Stop Difference: ",eaStopDifference); if(DoubleToStr(brokerStopDifference, 2) != eaStopDifference) { Log("WARNING! EA Stop Difference is different from real Broker Stop Difference, the backtest results in MT4 could be different from results of Genetic Builder!"); if(eaStopDifferenceNumber < brokerStopDifferenceNumber) { eaStopDifferenceNumber = brokerStopDifferenceNumber; } } string brokerSpread = DoubleToStr((Ask - Bid)*gPointPow, 2); string strGbSpread = DoubleToStr(gbSpread, 2); Log("Broker spread: ",brokerSpread,", Genetic Builder test spread: ",strGbSpread); if(strGbSpread != brokerSpread) { Log("WARNING! Real Broker spread is different from spread used in Genetic Builder, the backtest results in MT4 could be different from results of Genetic Builder!"); } if(TimeStringToDateTime(TimeRangeTo) < TimeStringToDateTime(TimeRangeFrom)) { tradingRangeReverted = true; Log("Trading range s reverted, from: ", TimeRangeFrom," to ", TimeRangeTo); } else { tradingRangeReverted = false; } Log("--------------------------------------------------------"); customInit(); if(DisplayInfoPanel) { ObjectCreate("line1", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet("line1", OBJPROP_CORNER, LabelCorner); ObjectSet("line1", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, OffsetVertical + 0 ); ObjectSet("line1", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, OffsetHorizontal); ObjectSetText("line1", "Diana Strategy gbpusd _15min_", 9, "Tahoma", LabelColor); ObjectCreate("linec", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet("linec", OBJPROP_CORNER, LabelCorner); ObjectSet("linec", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, OffsetVertical + 16 ); ObjectSet("linec", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, OffsetHorizontal); ObjectSetText("linec", "Generated by StrategyQuant 3.8.1", 8, "Tahoma", LabelColor); ObjectCreate("line2", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet("line2", OBJPROP_CORNER, LabelCorner); ObjectSet("line2", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, OffsetVertical + 28); ObjectSet("line2", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, OffsetHorizontal); ObjectSetText("line2", "------------------------------------------", 8, "Tahoma", LabelColor); ObjectCreate("lines", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet("lines", OBJPROP_CORNER, LabelCorner); ObjectSet("lines", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, OffsetVertical + 44); ObjectSet("lines", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, OffsetHorizontal); ObjectSetText("lines", "Last Signal: -", 9, "Tahoma", LabelColor); ObjectCreate("lineopl", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet("lineopl", OBJPROP_CORNER, LabelCorner); ObjectSet("lineopl", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, OffsetVertical + 60); ObjectSet("lineopl", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, OffsetHorizontal); ObjectSetText("lineopl", "Open P/L: -", 8, "Tahoma", LabelColor); ObjectCreate("linea", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet("linea", OBJPROP_CORNER, LabelCorner); ObjectSet("linea", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, OffsetVertical + 76); ObjectSet("linea", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, OffsetHorizontal); ObjectSetText("linea", "Account Balance: -", 8, "Tahoma", LabelColor); ObjectCreate("lineto", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet("lineto", OBJPROP_CORNER, LabelCorner); ObjectSet("lineto", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, OffsetVertical + 92); ObjectSet("lineto", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, OffsetHorizontal); ObjectSetText("lineto", "Total profits/losses so far: -/-", 8, "Tahoma", LabelColor); ObjectCreate("linetp", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet("linetp", OBJPROP_CORNER, LabelCorner); ObjectSet("linetp", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, OffsetVertical + 108); ObjectSet("linetp", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, OffsetHorizontal); ObjectSetText("linetp", "Total P/L so far: -", 8, "Tahoma", LabelColor); } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { ObjectDelete("line1"); ObjectDelete("linec"); ObjectDelete("line2"); ObjectDelete("lines"); ObjectDelete("lineopl"); ObjectDelete("linea"); ObjectDelete("lineto"); ObjectDelete("linetp"); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double getSpecialSL(double value) { return(value); } double getSpecialPT(double value) { return(value); } double getNormalSL(double value) { return(value); } double getNormalPT(double value) { return(value); } double getBid() { return(Bid); } double getAsk() { return(Ask); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void manageTradeSLPT() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double getTradeOpenPrice(int tradeDirection) { RefreshRates(); if(tradeDirection == 1) { // long return(getHighest(2, 1) + (0) * (sqToPips(2.0))); } else { // short return(getLowest(2, 1) + (0) * (sqToPips(2.0))); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double getStopLoss(int tradeDirection) { if(tradeDirection == 1) { // long return(checkCorrectMinMaxSLPT((0.43 * iATR(NULL, 0, 36, 1)))); } else { // short return(checkCorrectMinMaxSLPT((0.43 * iATR(NULL, 0, 36, 1)))); } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double getProfitTarget(int tradeDirection) { if(tradeDirection == 1) { // long return(checkCorrectMinMaxSLPT((3.51 * iATR(NULL, 0, 68, 1)))); } else { // short return(checkCorrectMinMaxSLPT((3.51 * iATR(NULL, 0, 68, 1)))); } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double getProfitTrailingByTick() { if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) { // long return((0.34 * iATR(NULL, 0, 92, 1))); } else if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) { // short return((0.34 * iATR(NULL, 0, 92, 1))); } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double getStopTrailingByClose() { double value = 0; if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) { } else if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) { } return(value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double getMoveSLValueByTick() { if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) { // long } else if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) { // short } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawStats() { // changed recognition of bar open to support also range/renko charts static datetime tmp; static double open; if (tmp!= Time[0]) { // } || open != Open[0]) { - this doesn't work with renko charts tmp = Time[0]; open = Open[0]; sqIsBarOpen = true; } else { sqIsBarOpen = false; } /* // old way of checking for new bar open, doesn't work with range/renko bars string currentPeriod = sqGetTimeAsStr(); if(currentPeriod == sqLastPeriod) { sqIsBarOpen = false; } else { sqLastPeriod = currentPeriod; sqIsBarOpen = true; } */ sqTextFillOpens(); if(sqIsBarOpen) { sqTextFillTotals(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool manageTrades() { if(Bars<30) { Print("NOT ENOUGH DATA: Less Bars than 30"); return(0); } closeTradesAtEndOfRange(); if(!sqIsBarOpen) return(false); if(getMarketPosition() != 0) { manageTradeSLPT(); } manageOrdersExpiration(); if(LimitSignalsToRange && checkInsideTradingRange() == false) { return(false); } if(!isCorrectDayOfWeek(Time[0])) { return(false); } if(MaxTradesPerDay > 0) { if(getNumberOfTradesToday() >= MaxTradesPerDay) { return(false); } } return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void closeTradesAtEndOfRange() { if(isSomeOrderActive() != 0) { if(ExitAtEndOfDay) { if(ExitTimeEOD == "00:00" || ExitTimeEOD == "0:00") { closeTradeFromPreviousDay(); } else if(TimeCurrent() >= TimeStringToDateTime(ExitTimeEOD)) { closeActiveOrders(); closePendingOrders(); } } if(ExitOnFriday) { int dow = TimeDayOfWeek(Time[0]); if(ExitTimeOnFriday == "00:00" || ExitTimeOnFriday == "0:00") { if(dow == 6 || dow == 0 || dow == 1) { closeTradeFromPreviousDay(); } } else if(dow == 5 && TimeCurrent() >= TimeStringToDateTime(ExitTimeOnFriday)) { closeActiveOrders(); closePendingOrders(); } } } if(LimitSignalsToRange) { if(checkInsideTradingRange() == false) { // we are out of allowed trading hours if(ExitAtEndOfRange) { if(tradingRangeReverted == false && TimeCurrent() > TimeStringToDateTime(TimeRangeTo)) { closeActiveOrders(); closePendingOrders(); } else if(tradingRangeReverted == true && TimeCurrent() > TimeStringToDateTime(TimeRangeTo) && TimeCurrent() < TimeStringToDateTime(TimeRangeFrom)) { closeActiveOrders(); closePendingOrders(); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double gbTrueRange(int period, int index) { int period1 = period + index-1; int period2 = period + index; return (MathMax(High[period1], Close[period2]) - MathMin(Low[period1], Close[period2])); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double gbBarRange(int period, int index) { int period2 = period + index-1; return (MathAbs(High[period2] - Low[period2])); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void openPosition(int tradeDirection) { if(tradeDirection == 0) return; if(checkTradeClosedThisBar()) { return; } if(checkTradeClosedThisMinute()) { return; } //--------------------------------------- // get order price double openPrice = NormalizeDouble(getTradeOpenPrice(tradeDirection), Digits); //--------------------------------------- // get order type int orderType; if(tradeDirection == 1) { if(getMarketPosition() != 0) return; orderType = OP_BUYSTOP; } else { if(getMarketPosition() != 0) return; orderType = OP_SELLSTOP; } if(orderType != OP_BUY && orderType != OP_SELL) { // it is stop or limit order double AskOrBid; if(tradeDirection == 1) { AskOrBid = Ask; } else { AskOrBid = Bid; } // check if stop/limit price isn't too close if(NormalizeDouble(MathAbs(openPrice - AskOrBid), Digits) <= NormalizeDouble(eaStopDifferenceNumber, Digits)) { //Log("stop/limit order is too close to actual price"); return; } // check price according to order type if(orderType == OP_BUYSTOP) { if(AskOrBid >= openPrice) return; } else if(orderType == OP_SELLSTOP) { if(AskOrBid <= openPrice) return; } else if(orderType == OP_BUYLIMIT) { if(AskOrBid <= openPrice) return; } else if(orderType == OP_SELLLIMIT) { if(AskOrBid >= openPrice) return; } // there can be only one active order of the same type if(checkPendingOrderAlreadyExists(orderType)) { if(!ReplacePendingOrders) { return; } else { if(!closePendingOrder()) { Log("Cannot close existing previous pending order with ticket: ", OrderTicket(),", reason: ", GetLastError()); return; } } } } //--------------------------------------- // add SL/PT double stopLoss = 0; double profitTarget = 0; double SL = NormalizeDouble(getStopLoss(tradeDirection), Digits); double PT = NormalizeDouble(getProfitTarget(tradeDirection), Digits); if(SL != 0) { stopLoss = openPrice - tradeDirection * SL; } if(PT != 0) { profitTarget = openPrice + tradeDirection * PT; } string comment = CustomComment; double orderLots = getLots(SL*gPointPow); if(orderLots > MaximumLots) { orderLots = MaximumLots; } // open order with error handling and retries int ticket = 0; int retries = 3; while(true) { retries--; if(retries < 0) return; if(getMarketPosition() != 0) return; if(sqIsTradeAllowed() == 1) { ticket = openOrderWithErrorHandling(orderType, orderLots, openPrice, stopLoss, profitTarget, comment, MagicNumber); if(ticket > 0) { if(tradeDirection > 0) { ObjectSetText("lines", "Last Signal: Long, ticket: "+ticket, 8, "Tahoma", LabelColor); } else { ObjectSetText("lines", "Last Signal: Short, ticket: "+ticket, 8, "Tahoma", LabelColor); } return; } } if(ticket == -130 || ticket == -131) { // invalid stops or volume, we cannot open the trade return; } Sleep(1000); } return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int openOrderWithErrorHandling(int orderType, double orderLots, double openPrice, double stopLoss, double profitTarget, string comment, int magicNumber) { //--------------------------------------- // send order int error, ticket; Log("Opening order, direction: ", orderType,", price: ", openPrice, ", Ask: ", Ask, ", Bid: ", Bid); ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), orderType, orderLots, openPrice, MaxSlippage, 0, 0, comment, magicNumber, 0, Green); if(ticket < 0) { // order failed, write error to log error = GetLastError(); Log("Error opening order: ",error, " : ", ErrorDescription(error)); return(-error); } rettmp = OrderSelect(ticket, SELECT_BY_TICKET, MODE_TRADES); Log("Order opened: ", OrderTicket(), " at price:", OrderOpenPrice()); stopLoss = getSpecialSL(stopLoss); profitTarget = getSpecialPT(profitTarget); if(EmailNotificationOnTrade) { SendMail("GB Strategy - Order opened", getNotificationText()); } // set up stop loss and profit target"); // It has to be done separately to support ECN brokers if(stopLoss != 0 || profitTarget != 0) { Log("Setting SL/PT, SL: ", stopLoss, ", PT: ", profitTarget); if(OrderModify(ticket, OrderOpenPrice(), stopLoss, profitTarget, 0, 0)) { Log("Order modified, StopLoss: ", OrderStopLoss(),", Profit Target: ", OrderTakeProfit()); } else { Log("Error modifying order: ",error, " : ", ErrorDescription(error)); } } return(ticket); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /** * manage trade - move SL to break even or trailing stop */ void manageStop() { if(!sqIsBarOpen) return; double trailingStopValue, moveSLValue; double orderSL, normalOrderSL, orderOpen; double close = Close[1]; double tsLevel, newSL; for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)==true && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) { if(OrderType() != OP_BUY && OrderType() != OP_SELL) continue; if(OrderOpenTime() >= Time[0]) continue; // exit if the order was just opened //------------------------------ // profit trailing on close trailingStopValue = getProfitTrailingByTick(); if(trailingStopValue > 0) { if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) { tsLevel = close - trailingStopValue; } else { tsLevel = close + trailingStopValue; } orderSL = OrderStopLoss(); normalOrderSL = getNormalSL(orderSL); newSL = getSpecialSL(tsLevel); if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) { if(isSLCorrect(tsLevel) && (orderSL == 0 || normalOrderSL < tsLevel) && !doublesAreEqual(orderSL, newSL)) { rettmp = OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), newSL, OrderTakeProfit(), 0); } } else { if (isSLCorrect(tsLevel) && (orderSL == 0 || normalOrderSL > tsLevel) && !doublesAreEqual(orderSL, newSL)) { rettmp = OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), newSL, OrderTakeProfit(), 0); } } } //-------------------------------------------------------- // manage stop trailing on close trailingStopValue = getStopTrailingByClose(); if(trailingStopValue > 0) { orderOpen = OrderOpenPrice(); orderSL = OrderStopLoss(); normalOrderSL = getNormalSL(orderSL); newSL = getSpecialSL(trailingStopValue); if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) { if(isSLCorrect(trailingStopValue) && (orderSL == 0 || normalOrderSL < trailingStopValue) && !doublesAreEqual(orderSL, newSL)) { rettmp = OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), newSL, OrderTakeProfit(), 0); } } else { if (isSLCorrect(trailingStopValue) && (orderSL == 0 || normalOrderSL > trailingStopValue) && !doublesAreEqual(orderSL, newSL)) { rettmp = OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), newSL, OrderTakeProfit(), 0); } } } //-------------------------------------------------------- // manage SL 2 BE (by tick) moveSLValue = getMoveSLValueByTick(); if(moveSLValue > 0) { orderSL = OrderStopLoss(); normalOrderSL = getNormalSL(orderSL); orderOpen = OrderOpenPrice(); newSL = getSpecialSL(orderOpen); if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) { if(isSLCorrect(orderOpen) && (close - orderOpen >= moveSLValue) && (orderSL == 0 || normalOrderSL < orderOpen) && !doublesAreEqual(orderSL, newSL)) { rettmp = OrderModify(OrderTicket(), orderOpen, newSL, OrderTakeProfit(), 0); } } else { if (isSLCorrect(orderOpen) && (orderOpen - close >= moveSLValue) && (orderSL == 0 || normalOrderSL > orderOpen) && !doublesAreEqual(orderSL, newSL)) { rettmp = OrderModify(OrderTicket(), orderOpen, newSL, OrderTakeProfit(), 0); } } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isSLCorrect(double slPrice) { if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) { if(slPrice < (Bid-eaStopDifferenceNumber)) { return(true); } } else { if(slPrice > (Ask+eaStopDifferenceNumber)) { return(true); } } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool checkPendingOrderAlreadyExists(int orderType) { for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)==true && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderType() == orderType) { return(true); } } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool closePendingOrder() { int ticket = OrderTicket(); if(OrderDelete(ticket)) { lastDeletedOrderTicket = ticket; return(true); } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int getMarketPosition() { for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)==true && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) { if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) { return(1); } if(OrderType() == OP_SELL) { return(-1); } } } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isMarketLongPosition() { for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)==true && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) { if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) { return(true); } } } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isMarketShortPosition() { for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)==true && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) { if(OrderType() == OP_SELL) { return(true); } } } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isSomeOrderActive() { for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)==true && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) { return(true); } } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool checkItIsPendingOrder() { if(OrderType() != OP_BUY && OrderType() != OP_SELL) { return(true); } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool selectOrderByMagicNumber() { for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)==true && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) { return(true); } } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool selectOpenOrderByMagicNumber() { for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)==true && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) { if(checkItIsPendingOrder()) { continue; } return(true); } } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void closePositionAtMarket() { RefreshRates(); double priceCP; if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) { priceCP = Bid; } else { priceCP = Ask; } rettmp = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), priceCP, MaxSlippage); // etc etc etc etc
You´re absolutely right and I agree totally. This result below is from yesterday, where I tested another broker on a live account in view of slippage and requotes. The broker is the one in germany, who calls theirself the best. The test position was 8 points in profit, the stop loss was 2 points above the break even, means it trailed in profit including commission, but the order was closed with a LOSS!. An SL is nothing else than a stop order and the result is simply "magic". There were no news, no increasing spread, nothing. Just a broker who is cheating heavily.
Your solution is called synthetic MIT orders (market if touched). For this you need to create your own class which watches levels of such synthetic MIT orders and which executes them as market. A function like this is not provided by MetaTrader itself. I realized this by myself and I guess you have no other choice too.
If you want, drop me an PM.
You´re absolutely right and I agree totally. This result below is from yesterday, where I tested another broker on a live account in view of slippage and requotes. The broker is the one in germany, who calls theirself the best. The test position was 8 points in profit, the stop loss was 2 points above the break even, means it trailed in profit including commission, but the order was closed with a LOSS!. An SL is nothing else than a stop order and the result is simply "magic". There were no news, no increasing spread, nothing. Just a broker who is cheating heavily.
Your solution is called synthetic MIT orders (market if touched). For this you need to create your own class which watches levels of such synthetic MIT orders and which executes them as market. A function like this is not provided by MetaTrader itself. I realized this by myself and I guess you have no other choice too.
If you want, drop me an PM.
To date, the only solution I found was to adapt the most aggressive EAs to these unpleasant circumstances but obviously with less profitable performances ..
I hope someone can have a suitable instrument in these circumstances
be a good trader does not mean being a good programmer and be a good programmer does not mean being a good trader
able to combine the two, however, it would be ideal
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