Indicators: Up&Down
does it repaint?
Good
Automated-Trading:
Author: John Smith
There is a critical error in Up_Down indicator, see images when tested in the Strategy Tester.
/* To eliminate Error, array out of range in 'Up_Down.mg4' (256.28), preferably on line 209, */ for (shift = NumBars; shift> = 0; shift--); //replaced with: for (shift = NumBars-1; shift> = 0; shift--)
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Up&Down:
Indicator of support and resistance levels. It simplifies the navigation in placing the "stops".
Author: John Smith