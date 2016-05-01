Indicators: Up&amp;Down

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Up&Down:

Indicator of support and resistance levels. It simplifies the navigation in placing the "stops".

Author: John Smith

 
does it repaint?
 
Good
 
Automated-Trading:

Up&Down:

Author: John Smith

There is a critical error in Up_Down indicator, see images when tested in the Strategy Tester.

Up_Down_indicator_tester_error.png



/* To eliminate Error, array out of range in 'Up_Down.mg4' (256.28),
   preferably on line 209,
*/

for (shift = NumBars; shift> = 0; shift--);

//replaced with:

for (shift = NumBars-1; shift> = 0; shift--)
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