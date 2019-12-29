possible to identify the currency in a pair?
...
hope you understand my question
Do you ?
lol
ok let me rephrase
let's say the chart i have the EA on is EURUSD. It is now giving me a signal to long
I want confirmation from other pairs that EUR is long as long. Eg if EURJPY and EURGBP also says long, then only i will take long position in EURUSD
now the issue is this. I don't want to create an EA for EURUSD. another EA for USDCAD, etc
I would like to have a single EA that can
1) detect the 1st currency in the chart is EUR (because it is a EURUSD chart)
2) look in my codes for other pairs which has EUR as its 1st currency (or for some as 2nd currency in the pair)
the rest of the codes, i will gather the buy/sell signal based on what the EUR in all those pairs tell me
...
1) detect the 1st currency in the chart is EUR (because it is a EURUSD chart)
2) look in my codes for other pairs which has EUR as its 1st currency (or for some as 2nd currency in the pair)...
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SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE
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Basic currency of a symbol
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string
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SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT
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Profit currency
string
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SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE
|
Basic currency of a symbol
|
string
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SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT
|
Profit currency
string
nice
thank you
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SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE
|
Basic currency of a symbol
|
string
|
SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT
|
Profit currency
string
for EURUSD, is EUR the base and USD the profit currency?
Too much questions...try it and you will see.
will try thx
edit : thank you. i found the answer
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hi all,
i want to do a currency strength type of EA
So, let's say i want to long EU
I want to see if euro part of the pair is in also long in EJ, EG
so is it possible to automatically identify Eur in the EU on my chart and then find the euro direction from EJ, EG ?
hope you understand my question