Vertical text below and above candle simultaneously
Please, insert a code on a forum correctly.
The script places the text below and the higher than bar which you set:
Result:
Files:
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hello :)
I have a question :) how to set a vertical text below and above candle simultaneously? I would like to have the name of the pattern below and above signal bar (like here: https://c.mql4.com/i/docs/en/objtext.png ), but I don't know how to do it...
if (C==O)
if (Display_Doji== true) {
ObjectCreate(PatternText[shift], OBJ_TEXT, 0, Time[shift1], Low[shift1] - Range*2.5);
ObjectSetText(PatternText[shift], "Neutral", 8, "Calibri", White);
ObjectSetDouble(ChartID(), PatternText[shift], OBJPROP_ANGLE, 90);
ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), PatternText[shift], OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_BOTTOM);
upArrow[shift1] = Low[shift1] - Range*0.5;
downArrow[shift1] = High[shift1] + Range*0.5;
}
if (shift == 0 && Show_Alert == true) {
pattern="Neutral Signal";
setalert = 1;
}
}
how the code should look like? thanks in advance for your help ;)