notification from (mt4 Pc) to (android mt4 )
you can write additional piece of code that scans the object list and sends alert from there whenever the other indicator adds arrow okey paradisein
Thx marko,
Could you please send such code, and please explain details how to let it working
Regards
Paradisein
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| BinaryArrowAlert.mq4 | //| Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict int arrow=2; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- listen for sell arrow if(iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"BinaryArrow",1,0)!=EMPTY_VALUE) { if(arrow!=0) { SendNotification("SELL SIGNAL!"+Symbol());arrow=0; } } //--- listen for buy arrow if(iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"BinaryArrow",0,0)!=EMPTY_VALUE) { if(arrow!=1) { SendNotification("BUY SIGNAL!"+Symbol());arrow=1; } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thank you marco a lot,
i will try it , it is week end no alarms ......
do u know a good binary options indicator / strategy or even signal services ? ............i am still struggling............
Best Regards, have a nice, peaceful weekend.
Thank you marco a lot,
i will try it , it is week end no alarms ......
do u know a good binary options indicator / strategy or even signal services ? ............i am still struggling............
Best Regards, have a nice, peaceful weekend.
Well no unfortunately i do not use signals or binary options..
Hi Marco,
i installed the Expert but i got sad face symbol :(
is this means it is not working or not correct installed ?
regards
Paradisein
sad face it means that auto trade is disabled but the expert it does not trade so all is good.
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Hi Profesionals,
my indicator (binaryarrow.ex4) does not have notification button to configure.
and i do not have the mq4 file to add code.
i configure mt4 PC to send notification to my (mt4 android), but does not work.
r there any solution to solve this problem ?
Best regards
Paradisein