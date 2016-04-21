notification from (mt4 Pc) to (android mt4 )

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Hi Profesionals,

my indicator (binaryarrow.ex4) does not have notification button to configure.

and i do not have the mq4 file to add code.

i configure mt4 PC to send notification to my (mt4 android), but does not work.


r there any solution to solve this problem ?


Best regards

Paradisein

 
I'm afraid you need a source code of an indicator or expert to invoke notification API from there.
 
you can write additional piece of code that scans the object list and sends alert from there whenever the other indicator adds arrow okey paradisein
 
Marco vd Heijden:
you can write additional piece of code that scans the object list and sends alert from there whenever the other indicator adds arrow okey paradisein
This is only possible if the signal is denoted by an object, but decently developed indicator does normally show signals via indicator buffers (including those displayed as arrows), because this way is recommended for passing signals from indicators to experts.
 

Thx marko,

Could you please send such code, and please explain details  how to let it working

Regards

Paradisein

  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             BinaryArrowAlert.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

int arrow=2;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- listen for sell arrow
   if(iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"BinaryArrow",1,0)!=EMPTY_VALUE)
     {
      if(arrow!=0)
        {
         SendNotification("SELL SIGNAL!"+Symbol());arrow=0;
        }
     }
//--- listen for buy arrow   
   if(iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"BinaryArrow",0,0)!=EMPTY_VALUE)
     {
      if(arrow!=1)
        {
         SendNotification("BUY SIGNAL!"+Symbol());arrow=1;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


 
Marco vd Heijden:


Thank you marco a lot,

i will try it , it is week end no alarms ......


do u know a good binary options indicator / strategy or even signal services ? ............i am still struggling............


Best Regards, have a nice, peaceful weekend.

 
paradisein:

Thank you marco a lot,

i will try it , it is week end no alarms ......


do u know a good binary options indicator / strategy or even signal services ? ............i am still struggling............


Best Regards, have a nice, peaceful weekend.

Well no unfortunately i do not use signals or binary options..

 

Hi Marco,

i installed the Expert but i got  sad face symbol :(


is this means it is not working or not correct installed ?

regards

Paradisein

 


sad face it means that auto trade is disabled but the expert it does not trade so all is good.

 

Hi Marco,

dll in expert must be checked ?

thx

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