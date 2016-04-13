EA on WebTradder

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Can we attach EA to WebTerminal ?
 

I do not think we can attach EA to webterminal ... at least - not yet ... because I do not see EAs here - just indicators only:


 
i am unable to connect MT4 terminal with my proxy server. Which port i have to open for MT4?
 
riz_pak:
i am unable to connect MT4 terminal with my proxy server. Which port i have to open for MT4?
Do you want to use it with proxi?
I just found some thread with similar issue: MT5 NOT WORKING WITH PROXY
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