my login info gone
Not possible.
Try Mailbox tab to find the new register mail.
This can be happen if you clean temporary files from your PC location - C:\Users\Name\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal.
Restore is not possible if you already clean this folder even from recycle bin.
You can login to your client cabinet and easily can change or restore your password from cabinet.
Also you can check your MT4 mail box, your login details can be there.
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You can login to your client cabinet and easily can change or restore your password from cabinet.
Also you can check your MT4 mail box, your login details can be there.
What is "client cabinet" ?
Mailbox is only available once your are already connected.
Yes, you are right, I forgot that mt4 mailbox will be available only after login.
Client cabinet - Normally we open our demo / live account from broker's web site and we have personal area / client area / client cabinet in all brokers as a registered member.
We can change or reset our password any time from that area. Several times I had resolved this type of issues.
Attached: Client area password reset option:
Thanks.
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Hi, my all login info gone ( demo accounts and real accopunt logins and passwords) disappear after i accidently remove the tick from mt4 login window , then i clicked again fot the tick but still all login info is missing i restarted mt4 still nothing :((( anyone knows how to restore all login data ????