create application dialog :: lag controls
It's not a bug. Increase x2 and y2....
FinGeR:
When I change the position X,Y (application dialog) lag the controls.
Is this a bug?
Hi FinGer,
Maybe because the size of content of the control is over/bigger than the control's window size. For example that "locked" button is located outside control window, so when we click that button, MT 5 may a little bit confuse whether that click was meant for the button or click for the chart ?
At least that's what I think.
//--- create application dialog if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,80,80,360+60,324+60))80 - 20 = 60
I understand. Thank you.
