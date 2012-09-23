create application dialog :: lag controls

When I change the position X,Y (application dialog) lag the controls.

//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,80,80,360,324))

Is this a bug?

 

 

 

 

 
It's not a bug. Increase x2 and y2....
FinGeR:

Hi FinGer,

Maybe because the size of content of the control is over/bigger than the control's window size. For example that "locked" button is located outside control window, so when we click that button, MT 5 may a little bit confuse whether that click was meant for the button or click for the chart ?

At least that's what I think.

 

  

//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,80,80,360+60,324+60))
80 - 20 = 60
I understand. Thank you.

