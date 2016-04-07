re-activating personal signals!
Did you change your investor password? If not, then it must be a connection problem with your broker
Stuart Browne:No boss
Did you change your investor password? If not, then it must be a connection problem with your broker
Did you change your investor password? If not, then it must be a connection problem with your broker
I didn't
But later, the signals returned to normal conditions with no idea about what happened!!
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Hello
I have created 4 personal signals in real mode, they are perfectly working.
but suddenly 3 of them are disconnected!!!
why?
how to re-activate them???