re-activating personal signals!

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Hello

I have created 4 personal signals in real mode, they are perfectly working.

but suddenly 3 of them are disconnected!!!

why?

how to re-activate them???

 

 

 

 
Did you change your investor password? If not, then it must be a connection problem with your broker
 
Stuart Browne:
Did you change your investor password? If not, then it must be a connection problem with your broker
No boss
I didn't
But later, the signals returned to normal conditions with no idea about what happened!!
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