Help！运行MT5测试C盘空间被大量侵吞了，如果删除？谢谢Help! Run the MT5 tests C disk space has been embezzled, if you delete? Thank you

你的安装目录在C盘吗？
 
如果是log或者temp的话直接进文件夹删除就好

比如我的安在D盘，测试的临时文件和log文件都在这里：

可能你还有其他的agent目录，请都查看一下 

D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000 

 

Would you please also give the English translation. so other forumer can also understand the problem and may also have the answer to help.

And thank you for helping wenjin. :)

 

 
楼上正解~ 

 
my system is vista, i install mt5 on d:
 
Sorry for the translation problem.
He said the space of c:\ drive is reduced after using the strategy tester. He doesn't know why.
his operation system is vista and the mt5 is installed on d:
 
Tester Logs can take a lot of space,check the size of the tester folder on the Metatrader 5 directory.
 
Sorry for the translation problem. 
He said the space of c:\ drive is reduced after using the strategy tester. He doesn't know why. 
his operation system is vista and the mt5 is installed on d:

Thank you ghostcorn for the translation. Now we know wenjin problem.

Tester Logs can take a lot of space,check the size of the tester folder on the Metatrader 5 directory.

Yep, I have the same thought.

Wenjin do this : Right click (右鍵單擊)

 

 
thank you phi.nuts and all other!
 
thank you phi.nuts and all other!
And big thanks to ghostcorn for the translation :)
