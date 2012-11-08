Help！运行MT5测试C盘空间被大量侵吞了，如果删除？谢谢Help! Run the MT5 tests C disk space has been embezzled, if you delete? Thank you
Help！运行MT5测试C盘空间被大量侵吞了，如果删除？谢谢
Help! Run the MT5 tests C disk space has been embezzled, if you delete? Thank you
Help！运行MT5测试C盘空间被大量侵吞了，如果删除？谢谢
Help! Run the MT5 tests C disk space has been embezzled, if you delete? Thank you
如果是log或者temp的话直接进文件夹删除就好
比如我的安在D盘，测试的临时文件和log文件都在这里：
可能你还有其他的agent目录，请都查看一下
D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000
Would you please also give the English translation. so other forumer can also understand the problem and may also have the answer to help.
And thank you for helping wenjin. :)
Help！运行MT5测试C盘空间被大量侵吞了，如果删除？谢谢
Help! Run the MT5 tests C disk space has been embezzled, if you delete? Thank you
楼上正解~
He said the space of c:\ drive is reduced after using the strategy tester. He doesn't know why.
his operation system is vista and the mt5 is installed on d:
He said the space of c:\ drive is reduced after using the strategy tester. He doesn't know why.
his operation system is vista and the mt5 is installed on d:
Thank you ghostcorn for the translation. Now we know wenjin problem.
Tester Logs can take a lot of space,check the size of the tester folder on the Metatrader 5 directory.
Yep, I have the same thought.
Wenjin do this : Right click (右鍵單擊)
thank you phi.nuts and all other!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Help！运行MT5测试C盘空间被大量侵吞了，如果删除？谢谢
Help! Run the MT5 tests C disk space has been embezzled, if you delete? Thank you