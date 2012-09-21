US Congress probes high frequency trading -- It could be a great news to MetaTrader!
Yahoo's poll today:
US Congress questions high frequency trading today, mainly on future and stock market.
If they curbs high frequency trading, like add extra transaction cost, minimum holding time, then many future and stock algorithm trading shares will switch to FX market. Since FX market is not US domestic market and not controlled by US law makers.
MetaTrader may banefit from it.
Hi MarketArt,
That's yesterdays (almost old) news (and discussion) on Wall Street Journal. Those who poll on Yahoo, probably does not know what HFT is.
Here's WSJ news- click here, and read also the wsj's dark market series.
Stock, Commodity, Futures and Options, are centralized market, like centralize in NYSE, or FTSE. Because its centralized, some HFT company can read incoming order and send its own order well ahead the other and I think that's what congress want to ban.
Forex is de-centralized market, its interbank or between bank market, so it's difficult to intercept incoming order let alone send our order well ahead the other.
To reply your comment: not really https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7881#comment_316788
