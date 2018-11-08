Indicators: PriceAction indicator

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PriceAction indicator:

PriceAction indicator based on indicating Price Action candles. It indicates each candle type by different colored histogram bars.

Author: Bola Peter

 

Great indicator but can't running on real time,

New bars are not calculated and therefore I can not be collected the buffers via iCustom

PriceAction


Can you please help 


Thanks in Advance


Shay Matityahu

  
   int limit; //=rates_total-prev_calculated;
   
   if (prev_calculated == 0)
        limit = rates_total - 5;
   else
        limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
//---- main loop
   //for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
   for(int i=0; i<=limit; i++)
     {
 
Naguisa Unada:


Thanks a Lot 

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