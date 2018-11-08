Indicators: PriceAction indicator
Great indicator but can't running on real time,
New bars are not calculated and therefore I can not be collected the buffers via iCustom
Can you please help
Thanks in Advance
Shay Matityahu
int limit; //=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (prev_calculated == 0) limit = rates_total - 5; else limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; //---- main loop //for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) for(int i=0; i<=limit; i++) {
Naguisa Unada:
Thanks a Lot
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PriceAction indicator:
PriceAction indicator based on indicating Price Action candles. It indicates each candle type by different colored histogram bars.
Author: Bola Peter