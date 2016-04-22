Experts: Doctor EA - page 2

New comment
 
Good job dear.
 

Hi,

anyone can add this indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8003

in this EA.

Thanks 

Labtrend1_v2
Labtrend1_v2
  • votes: 5
  • 2008.03.27
  • John Smith
  • www.mql5.com
Labtrend1_v2 indicator.
 

In BT, the EA was performing very nice in 2016, but altogether since 2010, it's mixed ...
I wish one could find out how to isolate the good times, maybe there is some characteristics with some indicator which makes this EA be profitable if filtered by that indicator.
Maybe also, EU is the wrong pair for it. I haven't tried too much with other pairs.


12
New comment