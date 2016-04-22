Experts: Doctor EA - page 2
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Hi,
anyone can add this indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8003
in this EA.
Thanks
In BT, the EA was performing very nice in 2016, but altogether since 2010, it's mixed ...
I wish one could find out how to isolate the good times, maybe there is some characteristics with some indicator which makes this EA be profitable if filtered by that indicator.
Maybe also, EU is the wrong pair for it. I haven't tried too much with other pairs.