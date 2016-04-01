iCustom with market demo indicator
No, I don't believe so. Demo indicators only work in strategy tester
Stuart Browne:
No, I don't believe so. Demo indicators only work in strategy tester
No, I don't believe so. Demo indicators only work in strategy tester
ok
Thanks!
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Hi
Is it possible to call a market indicator which is not payed yet (demo version) in mql4(mt4) in
iCustom(....)
function???