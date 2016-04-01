iCustom with market demo indicator

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Hi 
Is it possible to call a market indicator which is not payed yet (demo version) in mql4(mt4) in 

iCustom(....)

 function???

 

 
No, I don't believe so. Demo indicators only work in strategy tester 
 
Stuart Browne:
No, I don't believe so. Demo indicators only work in strategy tester 

ok

Thanks! 

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