Indicators: ForexDegrees
Author: Roberto Jacobs
Hi Roberto Jacobs
so much thanks for the good job,interesting and very useful,we can use it different ways in a lot of situations,even as filter in some EA too (for example less than 180 degree only buy positions and more than 180 degree all sell positions)......i have few suggestions,first there is nothing like this ( "and the middle is 0 degrees or 360 degrees" ) it is only 180 degree,if we will be counting as 0 or 360,it will be produce and mislead many difficulties.and you all knows well how a circle is calculated degrees wise,it always have total of 360 degrees,see in the picture......my second point or request is concerning one more addition for CCI too....my third point or request is,if we can increase/decrease numbers of bars for to make it fit with almost all possible situations same as sensitivity factor or as slow/fast speed.
regards
Hi Roberto Jacobs
so much thanks for the good job,interesting and very useful,we can use it different ways in a lot of situations,even as filter in some EA too (for example less than 180 degree only buy positions and more than 180 degree all sell positions)......i have few suggestions,first there is nothing like this ( "and the middle is 0 degrees or 360 degrees" ) it is only 180 degree,if we will be counting as 0 or 360,it will be produce and mislead many difficulties.and you all knows well how a circle is calculated degrees wise,it always have total of 360 degrees,see in the picture......my second point or request is concerning one more addition for CCI too....my third point or request is,if we can increase/decrease numbers of bars for to make it fit with almost all possible situations same as sensitivity factor or as slow/fast speed.
regards
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ForexDegrees:
This indicator will write value degrees of the lastest position of Price / MA / WPR / RSI / Stochastic at the current Timeframes.
Author: Roberto Jacobs