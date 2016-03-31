Crosshairs or SetPoint how to get the mouse style?

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Hi,

Ineed to now how i get the style of the mouse when he is OnChart.

I already try some functions and not have sucess yet

OnMouseEvent()

EventChartCustom()

Wnd.MouseFlags()

Does anyone can help me?


 
RODRIGO CAMPOS FIDELIS:

Hi,

Ineed to now how i get the style of the mouse when he is OnChart.

I already try some functions and not have sucess yet

OnMouseEvent()

EventChartCustom()

Wnd.MouseFlags()

Does anyone can help me?


You can't change the standard MT4 crosshair.
 
Alain Verleyen:
You can't change the standard MT4 crosshair.
Hi, im using the MT5, i dont need to change, i just need to get the information when he is on and when he is off.
I Need to now, when the user is using the CrossHair style, understand-me?
 
RODRIGO CAMPOS FIDELIS:
Hi, im using the MT5, i dont need to change, i just need to get the information when he is on and when he is off.
I Need to now, when the user is using the CrossHair style, understand-me?

There is no way to know when the crosshair is used. You can only detect the mouse.

You need to code your own crosshair.

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