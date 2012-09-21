How can the EA can choose the broker server?
Hi, Let me explain.
MT brokers usually have different servers in different regions.
Any command in mql5 that can force the account to be logged in a server I choose instead of doing it manually.
Attached a pic showing an example
Hi Alex_77
There's no command or function in MQL5 that can switch server by command. On journal tab, at first login, MT5 will search which server is perform better and switch to that server automatically - however that's only on first login.
I think that's good, coz if we are the one who pick which server, one server may be overloaded with connection while the other server is not.
I did asked that in 2011, and they say that server switch is done automatically, and looks like no plan to create MQL5 command/function either.
However, if you want it that bad, you can use some Windows programming.
