How to load MQL4 in MQL5
Trying to make an EA marketplace compliant - the EA works fine. Moderator after 7 days + says that EA needs to be tested, but the example provided is using MT5. So I'm trying to get a EX4 loaded in MT5. Anyone else have this problem?
- Indicators: Spearman's Rank Correlation
- Unable to load my EA in Marketplace
- Multicurrency indicator not loading.
Joe Gelet:
Trying to make an EA marketplace compliant - the EA works fine. Moderator after 7 days + says that EA needs to be tested, but the example provided is using MT5. So I'm trying to get a EX4 loaded in MT5. Anyone else have this problem?
Trying to make an EA marketplace compliant - the EA works fine. Moderator after 7 days + says that EA needs to be tested, but the example provided is using MT5. So I'm trying to get a EX4 loaded in MT5. Anyone else have this problem?
What are you talking about ?
An ex4 can not be loaded in MT5.
Alain Verleyen:Although I submitted a MetaTrader 4 app, the moderators comments pertained to Meta Trader 5. It appears to be a mistake by the moderator. I was just surprised, that after waiting 7 days such a mistake was made. At first I didn't know what to think, so I posted this question.
An ex4 can not be loaded in MT5.
What are you talking about ?
An ex4 can not be loaded in MT5.
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