How to load MQL4 in MQL5

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Trying to make an EA marketplace compliant - the EA works fine.  Moderator after 7 days + says that EA needs to be tested, but the example provided is using MT5.  So I'm trying to get a EX4 loaded in MT5.  Anyone else have this problem?
 
If you want to publish MT4 product you have to choose the circled option 
 
Joe Gelet:
Trying to make an EA marketplace compliant - the EA works fine.  Moderator after 7 days + says that EA needs to be tested, but the example provided is using MT5.  So I'm trying to get a EX4 loaded in MT5.  Anyone else have this problem?

What are you talking about ?

An ex4 can not be loaded in MT5.

 
Alain Verleyen:

What are you talking about ?

An ex4 can not be loaded in MT5.

Although I submitted a MetaTrader 4 app, the moderators comments pertained to Meta Trader 5.  It appears to be a mistake by the moderator.  I was just surprised, that after waiting 7 days such a mistake was made.  At first I didn't know what to think, so I posted this question.  
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