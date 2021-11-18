Unable to load my EA in Marketplace
Do you have "property strict" and OnTick() in your code?
Some old EA's I have that use "start()" instead of "Ontick()" were recognized as scripts in newer versions of MT4.
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I have developed an EA in MT4 that I'd like to make available on Market.
The EA is still working on my account and successfully did backtest, still, when I try to upload it I'm told it is of invalid type (apparently a script)
What is I can do to have this properly seen as an EA from the Market?
Thanks in advance