help me chang to 4Color in MACD

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Demo_iOsMA.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iOsMA technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard Moving Average of Oscillator."
 
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- the iOsMA plot
#property indicator_label1  "iOsMA"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  clrSilver
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Enumeration of the methods of handle creation                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
  {
   Call_iOsMA,             // use iOsMA
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // use IndicatorCreate
  };
//--- input parameters
input Creation             type=Call_iOsMA;           // type of the function 
input int                  fast_ema_period=12;        // period of fast ma
input int                  slow_ema_period=26;        // period of slow ma
input int                  signal_period=9;           // period of averaging of difference
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // type of price  
input string               symbol=" ";                // symbol 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_CURRENT;     // timeframe
//--- indicator buffer
double         iOsMABuffer[];
//--- variable for storing the handle of the iAMA indicator
int    handle;
//--- variable for storing
string name=symbol;
//--- name of the indicator on a chart
string short_name;
//--- we will keep the number of values in the Moving Average indicator
int    bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- assignment of array to indicator buffer
   SetIndexBuffer(0,iOsMABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for
   name=symbol;
//--- delete spaces to the right and to the left
   StringTrimRight(name);
   StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string
   if(StringLen(name)==0)
     {
      //--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to
      name=_Symbol;
     }
//--- create handle of the indicator
   if(type==Call_iOsMA)
      handle=iOsMA(name,period,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,applied_price);
   else
     {
      //--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator     
      MqlParam pars[4];
      //--- period of fast ma
      pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[0].integer_value=fast_ema_period;
      //--- period of slow ma
      pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[1].integer_value=slow_ema_period;
      //--- period of averaging of difference between the fast and the slow moving average
      pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[2].integer_value=signal_period;
      //--- type of price
      pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[3].integer_value=applied_price;
      handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_OSMA,4,pars);
     }
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create a handle of iOsMA for the pair %s/%s, error code is %d",
                  name,
                  EnumToString(period),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early, if the returned value is negative
      return(-1);
     }
//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Moving Average of Oscillator indicator is calculated for
   short_name=StringFormat("iOsMA(%s/%s,%d,%d,%d,%s)",name,EnumToString(period),
                           fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,EnumToString(applied_price));
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- normal initialization of the indicator    
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- number of values copied from the iOsMA indicator
   int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iOsMA indicator changed
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- if the iOsMABuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iOsMA indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything 
      //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers
      if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else                       values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate())
      //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- fill the arrays with values of the iOsMA indicator
//--- if FillArrayFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation
   if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iOsMABuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- form the message
   string comm=StringFormat("%s ==>  Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
                            TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
                            short_name,
                            values_to_copy);
//--- display the service message on the chart
   Comment(comm);
//--- memorize the number of values in the Moving Average of Oscillator indicator
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling indicator buffers from the iOsMA indicator               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &ama_buffer[],  // indicator buffer of OsMA values
                         int ind_handle,        // handle of the iOsMA indicator
                         int amount             // number of copied values
                         )
  {
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iOsMABuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,ama_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iOsMA indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
//--- everything is fine
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator
   Comment("");
  }  

 

Help me chang to 4in1 color MACD


32723:

Hi 32723 :

Please re-edit your comment and re-post your code with SRC button. Do not make new comment just edit your first comment, or just attach the code.

I may have the answer.

 

 

 

 

Sorry, I do not modify, could you help me to adaptation

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Edit your first comment not create a new one.
Put your cursor on your comment and look at right bottom of your comment and you will see this
 

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Hi 32723,
Hi 32723,
I said I may be able to help, Is this what you are looking for https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6985 ? You have to do it yourself though.
 

	          


		          




  

      

        convertir indicator MT4 versMT5
      


    

      convertir indicator MT4 versMT5

      
  • www.mql5.com


      

        convertir indicator MT4 versMT5.

      

    


    

  





		          



	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          Ha, ha, ha, because I use translation, I can't see the Edit



I'm so clumsy.
	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          onewithzachy :Thank you . I looked www.mql5.com/en/forum/6985 ?  but I want to ^
	          



		          

			          

    Files:
  

      

          4in1jeAlert_MACD.jpg 30 kb
 30 kb      

  




		          


	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
32723:
 onewithzachy :Thank you . I looked www.mql5.com/en/forum/6985 ?  but I want to ^
Hi 32723,
Ah, divergence lines, you need additional codes with that. 
I don't have much time right now - maybe later :(. Hope someone in this forum can help you code that.
  

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          Hi onewithzachy 

Thank you. Very glad to get your help,

I will study mql5 ^_^
	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

    

    

          
