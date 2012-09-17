help me chang to 4Color in MACD
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_iOsMA.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iOsMA technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard Moving Average of Oscillator."
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- the iOsMA plot
#property indicator_label1 "iOsMA"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1 clrSilver
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enumeration of the methods of handle creation |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
{
Call_iOsMA, // use iOsMA
Call_IndicatorCreate // use IndicatorCreate
};
//--- input parameters
input Creation type=Call_iOsMA; // type of the function
input int fast_ema_period=12; // period of fast ma
input int slow_ema_period=26; // period of slow ma
input int signal_period=9; // period of averaging of difference
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // type of price
input string symbol=" "; // symbol
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // timeframe
//--- indicator buffer
double iOsMABuffer[];
//--- variable for storing the handle of the iAMA indicator
int handle;
//--- variable for storing
string name=symbol;
//--- name of the indicator on a chart
string short_name;
//--- we will keep the number of values in the Moving Average indicator
int bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- assignment of array to indicator buffer
SetIndexBuffer(0,iOsMABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for
name=symbol;
//--- delete spaces to the right and to the left
StringTrimRight(name);
StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string
if(StringLen(name)==0)
{
//--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to
name=_Symbol;
}
//--- create handle of the indicator
if(type==Call_iOsMA)
handle=iOsMA(name,period,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,applied_price);
else
{
//--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator
MqlParam pars[4];
//--- period of fast ma
pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[0].integer_value=fast_ema_period;
//--- period of slow ma
pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[1].integer_value=slow_ema_period;
//--- period of averaging of difference between the fast and the slow moving average
pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[2].integer_value=signal_period;
//--- type of price
pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[3].integer_value=applied_price;
handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_OSMA,4,pars);
}
//--- if the handle is not created
if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- tell about the failure and output the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to create a handle of iOsMA for the pair %s/%s, error code is %d",
name,
EnumToString(period),
GetLastError());
//--- the indicator is stopped early, if the returned value is negative
return(-1);
}
//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Moving Average of Oscillator indicator is calculated for
short_name=StringFormat("iOsMA(%s/%s,%d,%d,%d,%s)",name,EnumToString(period),
fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,EnumToString(applied_price));
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- normal initialization of the indicator
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- number of values copied from the iOsMA indicator
int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator
int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
if(calculated<=0)
{
PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iOsMA indicator changed
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)
if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
{
//--- if the iOsMABuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iOsMA indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything
//--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers
if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
else values_to_copy=calculated;
}
else
{
//--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate())
//--- for calculation not more than one bar is added
values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
}
//--- fill the arrays with values of the iOsMA indicator
//--- if FillArrayFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation
if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iOsMABuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- form the message
string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
short_name,
values_to_copy);
//--- display the service message on the chart
Comment(comm);
//--- memorize the number of values in the Moving Average of Oscillator indicator
bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling indicator buffers from the iOsMA indicator |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &ama_buffer[], // indicator buffer of OsMA values
int ind_handle, // handle of the iOsMA indicator
int amount // number of copied values
)
{
//--- reset error code
ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iOsMABuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,ama_buffer)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iOsMA indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(false);
}
//--- everything is fine
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator
Comment("");
}
32723:
Hi 32723 :
Please re-edit your comment and re-post your code with SRC button. Do not make new comment just edit your first comment, or just attach the code.
I may have the answer.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Demo_iOsMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data" #property description "of indicator buffers for the iOsMA technical indicator." #property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator," #property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters." #property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)." #property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard Moving Average of Oscillator." #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- the iOsMA plot #property indicator_label1 "iOsMA" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrSilver #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enumeration of the methods of handle creation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum Creation { Call_iOsMA, // use iOsMA Call_IndicatorCreate // use IndicatorCreate }; //--- input parameters input Creation type=Call_iOsMA; // type of the function input int fast_ema_period=12; // period of fast ma input int slow_ema_period=26; // period of slow ma input int signal_period=9; // period of averaging of difference input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // type of price input string symbol=" "; // symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // timeframe //--- indicator buffer double iOsMABuffer[]; //--- variable for storing the handle of the iAMA indicator int handle; //--- variable for storing string name=symbol; //--- name of the indicator on a chart string short_name; //--- we will keep the number of values in the Moving Average indicator int bars_calculated=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- assignment of array to indicator buffer SetIndexBuffer(0,iOsMABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for name=symbol; //--- delete spaces to the right and to the left StringTrimRight(name); StringTrimLeft(name); //--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string if(StringLen(name)==0) { //--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to name=_Symbol; } //--- create handle of the indicator if(type==Call_iOsMA) handle=iOsMA(name,period,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,applied_price); else { //--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator MqlParam pars[4]; //--- period of fast ma pars[0].type=TYPE_INT; pars[0].integer_value=fast_ema_period; //--- period of slow ma pars[1].type=TYPE_INT; pars[1].integer_value=slow_ema_period; //--- period of averaging of difference between the fast and the slow moving average pars[2].type=TYPE_INT; pars[2].integer_value=signal_period; //--- type of price pars[3].type=TYPE_INT; pars[3].integer_value=applied_price; handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_OSMA,4,pars); } //--- if the handle is not created if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create a handle of iOsMA for the pair %s/%s, error code is %d", name, EnumToString(period), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early, if the returned value is negative return(-1); } //--- show the symbol/timeframe the Moving Average of Oscillator indicator is calculated for short_name=StringFormat("iOsMA(%s/%s,%d,%d,%d,%s)",name,EnumToString(period), fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,EnumToString(applied_price)); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name); //--- normal initialization of the indicator return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- number of values copied from the iOsMA indicator int values_to_copy; //--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle); if(calculated<=0) { PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError()); return(0); } //--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iOsMA indicator changed //---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history) if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1) { //--- if the iOsMABuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iOsMA indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total; else values_to_copy=calculated; } else { //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()) //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1; } //--- fill the arrays with values of the iOsMA indicator //--- if FillArrayFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iOsMABuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0); //--- form the message string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d", TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS), short_name, values_to_copy); //--- display the service message on the chart Comment(comm); //--- memorize the number of values in the Moving Average of Oscillator indicator bars_calculated=calculated; //--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Filling indicator buffers from the iOsMA indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &ama_buffer[], // indicator buffer of OsMA values int ind_handle, // handle of the iOsMA indicator int amount // number of copied values ) { //--- reset error code ResetLastError(); //--- fill a part of the iOsMABuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,ama_buffer)<0) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iOsMA indicator, error code %d",GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } //--- everything is fine return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator Comment(""); }
Sorry, I do not modify, could you help me to adaptation
Edit your first comment not create a new one.
Put your cursor on your comment and look at right bottom of your comment and you will see this
Hi 32723,
I said I may be able to help, Is this what you are looking for https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6985 ? You have to do it yourself though.
Ha, ha, ha, because I use translation, I can't see the Edit
I'm so clumsy.
I'm so clumsy.
onewithzachy :Thank you . I looked www.mql5.com/en/forum/6985 ? but I want to ^
Files:
4in1jeAlert_MACD.jpg 30 kb
32723:
onewithzachy :Thank you . I looked www.mql5.com/en/forum/6985 ? but I want to ^
onewithzachy :Thank you . I looked www.mql5.com/en/forum/6985 ? but I want to ^
Hi 32723,
Ah, divergence lines, you need additional codes with that.
I don't have much time right now - maybe later :(. Hope someone in this forum can help you code that.
Hi onewithzachy
Thank you. Very glad to get your help,
I will study mql5 ^_^
Thank you. Very glad to get your help,
I will study mql5 ^_^
