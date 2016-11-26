MT5 for stock market - page 2
It is possible to trade brazillian stocks (BOVESPA) with Metatrader 5.
You can open an account with Rico.com.vc or Xp.com.br
Anyway, we are all hoping to see this Interactive brokers Metatrader bridge working soon!
there are 4 quotes only
https://halifax.com.au/download-meta-trader5/
Total 10,600 symbols covering Forex, Future, CFDs and Securities.
Thank you. also has just2trade.com with 8800 symbols. but they use their own gateway, which is connected to an unknown destination.
but your version is very strange too. it is not clear where the real level 2 book with liquidity? Some instruments are frozen 3 weeks ago, though they with full access, trade in them is not disabled.
Yes, they are having indices too, and some metals such as platinum and palladium
yes, that's right
and leverage 1:500