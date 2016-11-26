MT5 for stock market - page 2

Nowadays, only MOEX (Moscow), DGCX (Dubai) and PMEX (Pakistan) markets, but there are several gateways availables (CQG, Interactive Brokers, etc) for the next future. It depends on brokers. Regards.
 

It is possible to trade brazillian stocks (BOVESPA) with Metatrader 5.

You can open an account with Rico.com.vc or Xp.com.br

 

Anyway, we are all hoping to see this Interactive brokers Metatrader bridge working soon! 

 
Oh, good news. Thanks. I hope the same thing about CQG and Interactive Brokers bridges. Regards.-
 
there are 4 quotes only
Ok
 
https://halifax.com.au/download-meta-trader5/

Total 10,600 symbols covering Forex, Future, CFDs and Securities. 

 
Thank you. also has just2trade.com with 8800 symbols. but they use their own gateway, which is connected to an unknown destination.

but your version is very strange too. it is not clear where the real level 2 book with liquidity? Some instruments are frozen 3 weeks ago, though they with full access, trade in them is not disabled.

 
Yes, they are having indices too, and some metals such as platinum and palladium



 



 
ivanivan_11:

yes, that's right

 

and leverage 1:500

 

 
Very Nice.
 
Very useful. Are they CME futures?- Thanks.
